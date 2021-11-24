Cheap Celestron telescope just got even cheaper in this unmissable Black Friday deal

(Image credit: Celestron)
Telescope deals have been a little light on the ground for some time, partly as a result of everyone taking up stargazing when the first lockdowns happened, resulting in low stock just about everywhere. Thankfully, the situation has recovered and we're starting to see some decent price drops amongst this year's best Black Friday deals.

We've just spotted another deal that's well worth checking out, especially if you're looking for a first telescope. The Celestron Astromaster 114EQ Reflector Telescope is on sale in both the US and UK. UK shoppers should head to Wex Photo Video, where it's down from £159 to £144, while those in the US need to make a beeline to BH Photo Video, where it's $20 off, at $239.95

Part of the enormously popular Astromaster range, this telescope can be used for both terrestrial and celestial viewing. It features coated glass optics for clear images, comes with a 20mm and 10mm eyepiece, and a Gеrmаn Еquаtоrіаl mоunt wіth Ѕеttіng сіrсlеѕ  to enable you to ассurаtеlу lосаtе аnd trасk objects in the sky. 

Head to Wex for a good quality beginners' telescope for a bargain price. This Reflector scope can be used to view objects on land as well as in the skies. Coated optics will deliver bight, clear images of the Moon and planets. At under £150, it'd make a great first telescope.

In the US, head to BH for a $20 price drop. This is an excellent beginner-friendly telescope, with coated optics to deliver clear views of the Moon and planets, as well as being suitable for terrestrial viewing. There's a limited supply at this price, so get on it if you're interested.

The Сеlеѕtrоn Аѕtrоmаѕtеr 114ЕQ is a Rеflесtоr Теlеѕсоре (not sure what that is? Our telescope types explainer will help you out), and is quick and easy to set up with no need for tools. An accessory tray provides a space to stash your stargazing accessories, while a steel tube tripod provides a stable base. It's on the basic side, but for under £150, it's a great introduction into the world of astronomy. 

