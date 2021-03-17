Cheap ASUS Chromebook on sale at Best Buy: save $100 on the ASUS 14" 2-in-1

Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on an ASUS 2-in-1 Chromebook, taking $100 off the already budget-friendly 2-in-1 and dropping the price under $500. On sale for just $429, Best Buy's deal offers the best price on the portable laptop in some time.

A solid personal laptop, the ASUS 2-in-1 touch screen Chromebook at this price is an absolute steal. Making for a great home machine, this Chromebook is perfect for web browsing, streaming, connecting with family, you name it.

ASUS 2-in-1 14" Touch Screen Chromebook Now: $429 | Was: $529 | Savings: $100 (18%)

An excellent deal on a 2-in-1 Chromebook, save $100 on a solid 2-in-1 touch screen home laptop before it's gone. Simple, lightweight, and affordable, this is a great chance to snag a solid laptop under $500.View Deal

There's also some great offers on Lenovo Chromebooks as well. Their AMD-based Chromebook is on sale for $329, a solid performer with an AMD A6 under the hood. It serves as a great personal home laptop for streaming and web surfing.

There's a solid selection of Chromebooks on sale right now, so head over to see just what type of discounts Best Buy's sale holds. This ASUS is by far one of the best deals today, but you can save quite a bit on Chromebooks and laptops under $500 from Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and other top brands.

