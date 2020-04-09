Cheap Apple Watch Series 5 deal at Best Buy: $50 off select Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches

Check out Best Buy's cheap Apple Watch Series 5 deal saves you $50 on select Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches – starting at just $349!

You know it's a good day when an Apple sale is going on, and today is one of those days! Going on now at Best Buy, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch for just $379 – a very nice $50 discount off the regular retail price.

For the uninitiated, the Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on retina display that displays all the pertinent data you could ever want. Track your heart rate, check the time, read messages, manage your workout, and more all straight from the watch face. Of course, the Apple Watch Series 5 syncs up with your favorite Apple iPhone for complete control over your smartwatch experience. (The watch does require an iPhone 6 or later to work correctly!)

The Apple Watch Series 5 runs off Apple's watchOS 6 software pacakage, giving you total access to activity trends, cycle tracking, health monitoring, and a complete app store all from your wrist. It also comes in a variety of finishes and colors to suit anyone's personal style, so you're sure to find an Apple Watch Series 5 that's right for you.

Take a look at the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches on sale now at Best Buy!

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Silver/White) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Silver/White) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Silver/White) | Was: $429 | Now $379 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Silver/White) | Was: $429 | Now $379 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Space Gray/Black) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Space Gray/Black) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Space Gray/Black) | Was: $429 | Now $379 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Space Gray/Black) | Was: $429 | Now $379 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Gold/Pink Sand) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel (Gold/Pink Sand) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Gold/Pink Sand) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Stainless Steel (Gold/Pink Sand) | Was: $399 | Now $349 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 Features

A Display that Never Sleeps – an always-on retina display ensures you're always in the know

an always-on retina display ensures you're always in the know Health Monitoring at it's Finest – with multiple apps to track your health statistics, get a read on heart rate, check heart rhythm, and more

with multiple apps to track your health statistics, get a read on heart rate, check heart rhythm, and more Crush your Fitness Goals – with advanced workout metrics, GPS, and water resistance up to 50 meters, the Apple Watch Series 5 is designed for active lifestyles

with advanced workout metrics, GPS, and water resistance up to 50 meters, the Apple Watch Series 5 is designed for active lifestyles Your Favorite Music On the Go – listen to the entire Apple Music library and download over 60 million songs

listen to the entire Apple Music library and download over 60 million songs Guide the Way – built-in compass and ground elevation keep you going in the right direction, no matter where you are

built-in compass and ground elevation keep you going in the right direction, no matter where you are Apple App Store – find and download the latest apps in seconds with direct access to the Apple App Store from your smartwatch

find and download the latest apps in seconds with direct access to the Apple App Store from your smartwatch Go Without Your Phone – call, text, stream, and more all directly from your Apple Watch Series 5

call, text, stream, and more all directly from your Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Pay – get your morning coffee, send money to friends, and more securely with Apple Pay

If you're looking for something other than an Apple Watch Series 5 to make your day, head on over to BestBuy.com and check out all the amazing deals going on now!

