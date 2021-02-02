Cheap Apple Watch deals: up to $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon

Apple fans can head over to Amazon right now to save $50 on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch – now starting as low as $339.99 for a limited time.

Both the GPS and GPS + cellular models are getting hefty discounts, with some getting up to $70 taken off during the sale. A variety of colors are available to choose from, with 40mm and 44mm bands included in the offer.

The Apple Watch Series 6, the latest smartwatch in the Apple line, broke new ground with the added ECG app and blood oxygen sensor. A solid improvement in performance along with some slight changes to the design made the Series 6 a hit upon launch last year.

You can check out our Apple Watch Series 6 review to get the details on why this watch was such a hit.

Amazon's offer is some of the biggest discounts the Series 6 has received so far, and brings the industry-leading smartwatch to a fairly respectable price point. There's a variety of styles on sale, with standard colors from black to red available.

We're not sure of the exact time frame on this offer, so your best bet is to act soon if you've been on the fence about grabbing an Apple Watch Series 6 on sale. Starting as low $339 for select models, it's a fair enough deal that warrants a serious look.

