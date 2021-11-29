Cheap AirPods Pro and Max just might be the hottest Cyber Monday headphones deals

You're not too late to pick up some cheap AirPods in among the Cyber Monday headphones deals! In fact, today is maybe the best day so far, because there's super-low prices on all the best models, including AirPods Pro, the new AirPods 3rd Gen, and even the high-end AirPods Max.

These are among the cheapest we've seen these models – and in the case of the AirPods 3, it's definitely the cheapest, because they've only been out a matter of weeks. For Apple fans, these are definitely some of the best Cyber Monday deals so far.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $179 at Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $179 at Best Buy

Save $70 on Apple's excellent noise-cancelling earbuds, which offer high-end music performance while also smartly blocking outside noise. They also have all kinds of smart features when used with iPhones, including fast pairing, auto switching between devices, audio sharing with other AirPods, Find My support, and 3D Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $439.99 at Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $439.99 at Amazon

Save $109 on Apple's audiophile-impressing over-ear headphones. The sound quality is absolutely magical, and a step beyond all of the big-name noise-cancelling headphones. And the ANC here is as good as the competition too. They also have all the same AirPods smart features as the other models. They cost a lot, but they're definitely worth it, if you can afford it – especially at this new low price.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was $169, now $159 at Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was $169, now $159 at Amazon

This $10 saving might not be much to write home about, but remember that these earbuds only just came out, so any saving at all is a bonus, if you were thinking of buying them anyway. They offer a huge audio quality improvement over the older regular AirPods, and include 3D Spatial Audio sound support, including Dolby Atmos, which sound incredible in movies. Their design follows AirPods Pro too, but without the in-ear tips.

In my full AirPods Pro review, we raved about the sound quality and the quality of the noise cancellation for a pair of in-ear buds – as well as how great the 3D effect is with Dolby Atmos movie soundtracks and music. As the guy who reviews most of these, I have a drawer crammed full of headphones like this, and my AirPods Pro are the ones I reach for every day.

I also wrote our AirPods Max review, and what I said there stands to this day – their sound quality is still a step ahead of anything else in the mainstream wireless noise-cancelling headphones category. For this price, I think iPhone-owning music lovers should seriously consider getting them, because the sound quality is something else.

And in my AirPods (3rd Gen) review, I talked about what a huge upgrade the sound quality is in these new models compared to the older AirPods. At the current prices, I think most people should pay the little extra and go for the AirPods Pro, but some people don't like in-ear tips and prefer the outer-ear fit of non-Pro AirPods – if that's you, these are definitely the option to go for.