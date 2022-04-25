Cheap air fryer deal sees the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL drop to $199

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for ways to save money in the kitchen , investing in one of the best air fryers or multi cookers can definitely help you cut the costs on your monthly energy bills.

As the #1 kitchen appliance on the market today, air fryers create delicious one-pot meals using far less energy than an oven or hob. As they’re smaller and faster than ovens, powering an air fryer is much cheaper and choosing a multi-cooker like an Instant Pot offers multiple cooking options in just one device rather than 2 or 3.

To save more money and make tasty meals at the same time, The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is 20% off at Amazon, taking it from $249.99 down to $199.95.

The Instant Pot brand is well known for its electrical-powered multipurpose kitchen appliances. From pressure cooking to steaming, air frying to baking, the best Instant Pots offer a variety of cooking methods for people who enjoy the speed and convenience of cooking.

For big families or foodies, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is a convenient and easy to use device that combines multiple cooking functionalities in one model. It can be customised and adapted to your cooking needs and makes food 70% faster and with 95% less oil.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker: was $249.99, now $199.95 at Amazon

With 11 cooking programmes and EvenCrisp technology, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer does it all. It’s the perfect addition to any kitchen but especially those with larger families. The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer comes with multiple accessories like a steam rack, air fryer basket, dehydrating/broiling tray and protective pads and storage covers.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer

If you’re trying to cut back on the amount of kitchen tech you have and the amount of money that you spend on it, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is the only kitchen appliance that you really need. It air fries, dehydrates, roasts, bakes, reheats, toasts, warms, broils, pressure cooks, steams and slow cooks so you can make absolutely anything with it.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer uses EvenCrisp technology which uses 95% less oil and still delivers the best taste and crispness for all types of food. Depending on how much time you have, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer can be used for slow cooking and pressure cooking, and it uses less energy while doing so.

While the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is a little on the bigger side than most air fryers or multi cookers, it has a sleek design and can easily be stored away or displayed. If you’re worried about your kids grabbing it or bumping into it, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer comes with multiple safety features including safe locking lids, steam release and overheat protection.