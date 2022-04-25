Cheap air fryer deal sees the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL drop to $199

Get 20% off the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer deal, air fryer deals, multicooker deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

If you’re looking for ways to save money in the kitchen, investing in one of the best air fryers or multi cookers can definitely help you cut the costs on your monthly energy bills.

As the #1 kitchen appliance on the market today, air fryers create delicious one-pot meals using far less energy than an oven or hob. As they’re smaller and faster than ovens, powering an air fryer is much cheaper and choosing a multi-cooker like an Instant Pot offers multiple cooking options in just one device rather than 2 or 3.

To save more money and make tasty meals at the same time, The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is 20% off at Amazon, taking it from $249.99 down to $199.95.

View the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer deal

The Instant Pot brand is well known for its electrical-powered multipurpose kitchen appliances. From pressure cooking to steaming, air frying to baking, the best Instant Pots offer a variety of cooking methods for people who enjoy the speed and convenience of cooking.

For big families or foodies, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is a convenient and easy to use device that combines multiple cooking functionalities in one model. It can be customised and adapted to your cooking needs and makes food 70% faster and with 95% less oil.

To view the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer &amp; Electric Pressure Cooker: was $249.99, now $199.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker: was $249.99, now $199.95 at Amazon
With 11 cooking programmes and EvenCrisp technology, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer does it all. It’s the perfect addition to any kitchen but especially those with larger families. The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer comes with multiple accessories like a steam rack, air fryer basket, dehydrating/broiling tray and protective pads and storage covers.

View Deal

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer

If you’re trying to cut back on the amount of kitchen tech you have and the amount of money that you spend on it, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is the only kitchen appliance that you really need. It air fries, dehydrates, roasts, bakes, reheats, toasts, warms, broils, pressure cooks, steams and slow cooks so you can make absolutely anything with it.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer uses EvenCrisp technology which uses 95% less oil and still delivers the best taste and crispness for all types of food. Depending on how much time you have, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer can be used for slow cooking and pressure cooking, and it uses less energy while doing so.

While the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer is a little on the bigger side than most air fryers or multi cookers, it has a sleek design and can easily be stored away or displayed. If you’re worried about your kids grabbing it or bumping into it, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer comes with multiple safety features including safe locking lids, steam release and overheat protection.

TOPICS
Deals Kitchen Tech
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3, Beth covers deals, discount codes and seasonal holidays. Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals