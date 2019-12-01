Cheap 4K TV deals! Huge savings on Philips 50 and 55-inch 4K smart TVs for Cyber Monday

Those in the know rate Philips TVs highly for pure visual quality and audio excellence. Sadly, most people stampede straight to LG or Samsung, but these tasty Cyber Monday deals might tempt discerning punters towards Philips. At Amazon, you can nab an excellent £400 discount on both Philips 50" and 55" 4K smart TVs.

While these TVs aren't quite as large as the 70" or 80" screens that have bigger discounts, they're certainly big enough to make for excellent, crisp viewing and gaming in all but the biggest of front rooms. Ambilight technology creates a subtle glow at the rear of the TV, illuminating your front room with the dusty yellow of Tatooine, the pastel sunsets of Skyrim or, er, whatever shade of brown Coronation Street is that week.

The Philips entries are also smart TVs, in which you're able to access Amazon Alexa to turn the television on with the power of your voice. It will also interface with your other smart devices, in which you can call up apps, check out recipes, play music and view your Ring Doorbell or Neos Smartcam footage from the comfort of your sofa. Check out the deals in full below:

Philips 50PUS7304 50-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight and HDR 10+ | was £1,000 | now £591.34 from Amazon

For many AV experts, Philips' flatscreens offer better picture processing than rivals, while retaining brilliant colours, near-instantaneous refresh rates and reassuringly high price tags. As well as amazing 4K picture quality, the Philips 50PUS7304 also boasts HDR10 to ensure motion is smooth onscreen, and Philips' exciting Ambilight backlighting, erm… thing.

Simplify the navigation and experience with Alexa compatibility, via an Alexa-enabled device such as Echo or Echo Dot, to just use your voice to control the TV. Grab it for £591.34, a fantastic saving of over £408. View Deal

Philips 55PUS7304 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight and HDR 10+ | was £1,150 | now £749.00 from Amazon

The same great discount from the 50" model and the same great specs, just even bigger. Want that extra 5 inches of screen real estate while retaining that 4K resolution, HDR 10+, smart functionality and totally necessary Ambilight feature? Us, too. View Deal

