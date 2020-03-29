LAST CHANCE: Cheap 4K TV deal: 50% off TCL 65 inch Roku Smart TV at Walmart for just $428

If you're in the market for a new Smart TV or 4K TV and want to save over $500, then this is the deal for you.
Going on now until April 30th, you can get a brand new TCL 65 inch LED 4K Smart TV at more than 50% off its original selling price at Walmart.com. Normally $999, you can pick up one of the best TCL 4-Series 4K Smart TVs available for just $428.
Loaded with an array of Smart TV apps and features, the TCL 4-Series LED 4K Smart TV features a streamlined Roku interface for viewing thousands of your favorite shows and movies right out of the box.
If Roku isn't your go to streaming service, you can download a variety of streaming apps including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, and more. The Roku interface and service provide a great selection of apps and games to download directly to the TV.
From a technical view, you get premium picture quality with the TCL 4-Series 65 inch LED 4K Smart TV including high dynamic range (HDR), 120Hz refresh rate, and 4K UHD picture quality. You also get built-in dual-band WiFI for direct, cord free access to the internet.
With savings this big on a 4K Smart TV, you can expect this item to move fast so don't wait too long to pick one up!
TCL 4-Series 65" UHD LED Roku 4K Smart TV| Was $999 | Now $428 | Save $550 at Walmart
TCL's 4-Series 65" UHD LED Roku 4K TV is a Smart TV that delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality and endless entertainment options. An intuitive Roku interface gives access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as apps, games, and more. Deal ends April 30thView Deal