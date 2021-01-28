Cheap 4K monitor deals: $100 off ViewSonic's 4K FreeSync gaming monitor

For a limited time, Newegg is running a killer deal that takes $100 off the ViewSonic VX3211 32" 4K FreeSync monitor – now on sale for just $399.99!

Great for basic use as well as a 4K gaming monitor, ViewSonic's VX3211-4K-MHD 32" 4K monitor features AMD's FreeSync technology to deliver a smooth, tear-free and responsive gaming experience.

ViewSonic VX3211-4K-MHD 32" LED 4K FreeSync Gaming Monitor Now: $399.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $100 (20%)

Featuring AMD's FreeSync technology, ViewSonic's VX3211 4K gaming monitor delivers tear-free UHD gaming if you've got the rig to handle it. HDR10 compatible, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time ensure your gaming session is snappy and responsive.View Deal

ViewSonic offers some of the best 4K monitors around this price point, delivering both a premium feel and performance at a fair price tag.

ViewSonic's VX3211-4K-MHD comes loaded with must have features for gaming, including HDR10 support and AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate tech. Along with ultra-crisp and vibrant 4K UHD images, gamers can take advantage of FreeSync to achieve a near tear-free and ultra-responsive gaming experience.

Of course, those hoping to take advantage of the full 4K resolution need to make sure their machine can handle it. More demanding games today may not be able to hit those 4K resolutions smoothly, but thankfully the recent GPU offerings from NVIDIA and AMD are more up to the task.

NVIDIA's RTX 3080 is more than capable (if you're able to get your hands on one), but GPUs up until 2020 may have some trouble holding a solid 60FPS at 4K. Still, this ViewSonic 4K monitor is a great deal at $399.99, and is an excellent choice as a gaming monitor for those wanting to stick to a budget.

