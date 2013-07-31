Canon reveals new Legria mini video camera

Canon has revealed a portable new camcorder, the Legria mini, with several features aimed at the self-filming hobbyist crowd

The Legria mini is the latest camcorder from Canon, and the Japanese company has gone for a brand new design that it hopes will find favour with the YouTube generation.



Built around a Canon ultra-wide angle f/2.8 lens (170-degree), the rounded pebble-shaped body has a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen on top that can be flipped back on itself. The idea being that no matter what angle you're shooting at, you can see the results on the screen in real time.



Likewise, the Legria mini comes with a built-in kickstand, supporting it at angles up to 60°, as well as the standard tripod mount.



It'll shoot in Full HD video using Canon's back-illuminated 1/2.3” CMOS sensor and the DIGIC DV4 processing platform for low-light performance.

The built-in stereo mic handles audio and Canon has included an Audio Scene Select feature that optimises recording for either speech or music.



You can get a little bit creative with the different modes on offer, such as time lapse, fast motion capture and slow motion capture. And, like most new cameras and camcorders, the Legria mini features Wi-fi connectivity for uploading your videos directly to YouTube or Facebook.



Canon's accompanying app (available on iOS and Android) also lets you use features such as live streaming and remote control.



The Legria mini will be available to buy in mid-September for £269. Read our hands-on review here.