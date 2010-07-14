Canon LEGRIA HF M32 camcorder unveiled

September release for new mid-range HD cam
Meet the Legria HF M32 camcorder, Canon's newest. If it looks a bit familiar, that's because it shares most of its genes with the M31 that we reviewed only last month; the same HD CMOS sensor, 15x optical zoom lens and 2.7-inch touchscreen LCD as the M32's predecessor nestle within its innards. It also boasts the same image stabilization and Touch and Track features, the same DIGIC DV III processor and produces the same calibre of 3.3-Megapixel stills.
So what's new? Storage. Namely, the HF M32 now has double the room for your movies and snaps at 64GB. There's also SDXC card storage support, upping your recording time even more.
The Canon LEGRIA HF M32 camcorder will be out in September. There's no word on price, but the M31 currently sells for around £600, so expect something similar.
