Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 weapons offer insight to future warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 already looks like a beast of a game with Activision releasing a new video detailing the title's futuristic weapons arsenal

Having yesterday given the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release its first official outing, Activision has launched a new video looking into the future of war set to be visualised in the next COD title.



Generating a buzz around the newly unveiled first-person shooter, the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 video teaser features war experts and ex-soldiers discussing the frankly frightening future of weaponry with a flurry of in-game features, such as the new quadcopters and drone weapons, highlighted.



Adding to the excitement of the futuristic first-person shooter the video sees retired US Marine Corps officer and political commentator Oliver Laurence North stoke the fire of panic stating: "I don't think the average American grasps how violent war is about to become.”



With the discussion drifting to the likes of exoskeletons, directed energy lasers and tank vanishing invisibility camouflage, North's comments are reiterated by author and future war expert PW Singer. "Some of the most advanced technologies are not just going to be in the hands on the big boys," he said before warning: “The future is not as far off as many people think. We are not ready for it.”



Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Features



Building on the dominant success of past Call of Duty franchise offerings, Black Ops 2 will see gamers thrown into a 21st Century Cold War setting, the year 2025 to be precise, with a fleet of cut-throat soldiers tasked with taking down the technologically advanced weapons that have been turned against the western world.



“Pushing the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from the record-setting entertainment franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 propels players into a near future, 21st Century Cold War, where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare,” the game's official website declares.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Release Date



Available for pre-order now for Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles as well as PC gaming fans, Activision has confirmed that the annual COD franchise offering will touch down in the weeks leading up to the festive period with a November 13th Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 UK release date pencilled in.



Are you impressed by the first look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 offering or do you feel the COD franchise has lost some of its lustre? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Via: CVG