Boxing Day Sales: this durable, stylish G-Shock is half price at John Lewis

John Lewis' Boxing Day Sale has already begun, and it includes big savings across technology, homewares, and fashion. Somewhat to our irritation, certain deals John Lewis promised this morning have not yet gone live this evening at the appointed, 5pm start but this G-Shock deal is definitely live. And it's half price!

G-Shock GST-W130BC-1AER Chronograph | £299 | now £149 Get this durable G-Shock watch for half-price. The chunky chronograph was £299, but is now priced at £149, meaning you'll save a very tidy £150. Like any G-Shock, this one is ideal for adventurers and extreme sports enthusiasts, but it's also quite a 'cool' piece, especially if you work on a building site or for the SAS. John Lewis may have slashed the price in half but you'd be hard pressed to do that to the watch itself, other than with a diamond-tipped circular saw blade.View Deal

The durable G-Shock chronograph is an ideal companion for various outdoor activities, wither that's rock climbing, kayaking, or gardening.

The sturdy piece comes with a number of useful functions, including the ability to display time in 12- or 24-hour formats, a stopwatch function, timer, five daily alarms, and an automatic calendar.

The chunky 52.4mm case is crafted from stainless steel, and is water resistant to 200m (20ATM).

It's finished with a sleek black canvas strap, meaning this timepiece will look equally at home on city streets as it does in the wild.

