Boxing Day sales 2020 start dates revealed by Martin Lewis: Body Shop, Next, John Lewis and others

The Boxing Day sales are called that because they traditionally start on Boxing Day, but that's all changed as many retailers broke with tradition last year kicking off their sales online on Christmas Day.

This year, the Boxing Day sales are going to start even earlier, Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, predicts. In fact, the Harrods Boxing Day sale is on now, so is the Halfords Boxing Day sale, and so is the Next Boxing Day sale, so he's been proven right already.

So with those three retailers out of gate already, what can we expect for the Boxing Day sales start dates from Britain's other retailers?

Over on MoneySavingExpert, Martin Lewis predicts those all-important start dates as follows:

The Amazon Boxing Day sale will start on Saturday 26 December.

The Argos Boxing Day sale will start on Friday 25 December.

The ASOS Boxing Day sale will start on Monday 21 December with up to 50% and then boost that discount to 70% on Saturday 26 December.

The Boots Boxing Day sale will start on Thursday 24 December.

The H&M Boxing Day sale will boost to 70% on Thursday 31 December. No start date has been provided by T3 predicts that it will start on Thursday 24 December, as it did last year.

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale will start on Thursday 24 December.

So the pattern is that we'll see many stores start their Boxing Day sales early – on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and that some will then boost the discounts as we reach the end of 2020 and head into New Year's Eve. But bargain hunters beware: As Martin Lewis points out "as stores try to clear stock there’s a trade off… wait for a bigger discount and supply becomes limited. So there's a risk items you want could sell out."

T3 has been following the Boxing Day sales for years now. You can read our predictions in our Best Boxing Day sales article where we outline what to expect from each of the UK's major retailers. We'll also be updating that article every day over Christmas with the best Boxing Day sale bargains we can find, so keep the page bookmarked and check back often. Below are our current Boxing Day sale start date predictions.