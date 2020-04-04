Cheap Bose headphones deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

Check out Microsoft's Bose wireless headphones deal and save $50 on a pair of QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones – on sale for just $299!

If you're into pro quality audio, then you definitely know about Bose sound systems. What you may have not known is just how good Bose wireless headphones actually are. Now's the chance to find out what all the talk is about!

From now until April 13th, you can pick up a pair of brand new Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones for just $299 – $50 off the original selling price. For those who haven't had the chance to hear the difference with Bose, these headphones feature Bose's new Bose AR audio augmenting reality platform. What does this mean exactly?

First, you get built-in virtual assistant compatibility with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Simply choose which voice assistant you prefer and ask away – control your playlist, instantly play millions of songs, and more – all hands-free. Bose wireless headphones make it easy to listen to your favorite songs on the go, at home, at the office, where ever you feel like it.

Secondly, you get enhanced audio quality that delivers the truest listening experience possible. Bose products feature proprietary tech that clears away ambient noise so you can go deeper into your music, work, or whatever you need. You decide the level of noise cancellation you need to fit the environment (or mood) that you're in.

Audiophiles with an ear for the details will appreciate just how enhanced the sound quality is with a pair of QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, but you'll have to hear it for yourself!

Looking for something other than wireless headphones? Head over to Microsoft.com to see all available deals going on now.

For those of you sitting on the fence, don't wait too long! This deal ends April 13th and will only be available while supplies last.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Black | Was: $349 | Now: $299 | Save $50 at Microsoft.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Silver| Was: $349 | Now: $299 | Save $50 at Microsoft.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Rose Gold Limited Edition | Was: $349 | Now: $299 | Save $50 at Microsoft.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Nose Cancelling Wireless Headphones Features

Bose AR – a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that enhances every aspect of your listening experience

a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that enhances every aspect of your listening experience Virtual Assistance – works right out of the box with Amazon Alex and Google Assistant, control playback, volume, get the news and more all with your voice

works right out of the box with Amazon Alex and Google Assistant, control playback, volume, get the news and more all with your voice Noise Cancelling – proprietary Bose noise cancelling technology clears ambient noise at your preferred levels

proprietary Bose noise cancelling technology clears ambient noise at your preferred levels Astonishing Sound – get full, rich audio regardless of volume levels with volume-optimized EQ

get full, rich audio regardless of volume levels with volume-optimized EQ Long Battery Life – up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge for all day listening

There's nothing quite like listening to your favorite track through a Bose sound system, and you get that same great sound quality in a wireless package. Superb noise cancelling, voice assistant compatibility, and more, at just $299 the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are one hell of a deal.

