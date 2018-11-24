Boost your Black Friday fitness: £50 off the Fitbit Alta HR

The Fitbit Alta HR does just about everything you could want from a fitness tracker, keeping an eye on steps, heart rate, sleep and much more – it'll even alert you to phone notifications. We've seen one of Black Friday's best deals on the tracker, with the Fitbit Alta HR now down to £99.99 from £149.99.

Fitbit Alta HR Special Edition direct from Fitbit | now down to £99.99 (was £149.99)

The Fitbit Alta HR manages to find the perfect balance between functionality and form... and it's now at its lowest price ever thanks to Black Friday. Click through to get the stylish fitness tracker for £100 off its usual price – but make sure to select the special edition.View Deal

