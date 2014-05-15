Limited edition Thermaltake PC will rock your gaming world

Thermaltake has crafted a special edition Level 10 gaming station entirely from titanium to make you forget games consoles ever existed.

PC manufacturer Thermaltake has announced a special edition version of its Level 10 Gaming Station model. If you're not familiar with the brand, they first came to market in 2009 as part of a collaboration with BMW Group DesignWorksUSA.

Here in 2014 though, this latest gaming station is so special that Thermaltake is only planning to release 500 of them.

We're about to throw some serious specs your way because, aside from looking awesome, this gaming station can run any game under the sun without breaking a sweat.

The revamped special-edition model proves to be a big leap forward from Level 10 that preceeded it. Level 10 Titanium has been upgraded to six EasySwap HDD bays, to meet the expectations of high-end enthusiasts.

Other features include four advanced USB 3.0 ports that are compatible with all devices e.g. high-performance gaming mice, super fast hard drives, headsets ect.

Also, its asymmetric arrangements and horizontally facing componants prevent it from overeating, allowing you to play it for longer.

There's a lot riding on this gaming machine as its predecessors in the Level 10 Series have won awards aplenty. But, the firm claims that the special edition Titanium model can take the series to a new peak.

Thermaltake will celebrate its world premier at Computex in Taipei on June 3, but will be available for pre-order from July prior to its official launch in September.

By Miamii Mansour.