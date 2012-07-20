BMW-powered Aspid GT-21 super car unveiled

Image 1 of 4 Aspid GT-21 Image 2 of 4 Aspid GT-21 Image 3 of 4 Aspid GT-21 Image 4 of 4 Aspid GT-21

BMW-powered Aspid GT-21 revealed as a sleek and lightweight (but nonetheless powerful) super car, with the boon of being fully customisable

This is the Aspid GT-21, a new sports coupe that boasts a Batmobile-esque design, but is powered by a BMW-built engine.



The follow-up to Aspid's Super Sport, which was unveiled back in 2008, this motor is lightweight and sports a sleek chassis made from aerospace-grade aluminium.

GT-21: Features

Under the bonnet is a BMW-built 450-hp 4.4-liter V-8 engine which helps it take-off from 0 to 62mph in just under 3 seconds.



The GT-21 has a top speed of 189mph.



Aspid insists on building the car by hand and not on a production line, giving buyers the option of customising the vehicle to their individual specifications.



Buyers can even visit the factory, in Spain, to watch their motor being built.

We're yet to hear when the GT-21 will be released and how much it will cost, however, reports indicate that a 2014 release date is likely, while the price is expected to be around the £90,000-100,000 range.