BMW-powered Aspid GT-21 super car unveiled

BMW-powered Aspid GT-21 revealed as a sleek and lightweight (but nonetheless powerful) super car, with the boon of being fully customisable
This is the Aspid GT-21, a new sports coupe that boasts a Batmobile-esque design, but is powered by a BMW-built engine.
The follow-up to Aspid's Super Sport, which was unveiled back in 2008, this motor is lightweight and sports a sleek chassis made from aerospace-grade aluminium.
GT-21: Features
Under the bonnet is a BMW-built 450-hp 4.4-liter V-8 engine which helps it take-off from 0 to 62mph in just under 3 seconds.
The GT-21 has a top speed of 189mph.
Aspid insists on building the car by hand and not on a production line, giving buyers the option of customising the vehicle to their individual specifications.
Buyers can even visit the factory, in Spain, to watch their motor being built.
GT-21: Release date & price
We're yet to hear when the GT-21 will be released and how much it will cost, however, reports indicate that a 2014 release date is likely, while the price is expected to be around the £90,000-100,000 range.