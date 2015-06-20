BlackBerry to launch first Android phone in August

BlackBerry has had a tough few years with underwhelming sales leading to struggling finances and fading market share. Although the once-popular phone maker returns this year with a series of Android handsets, the first of which may launch as soon as August.

According to N4BB, BlackBerry's first Android smartphone is expected to launch in August, followed by another higher-end one in November. Let's delve into the rumours…

The first handset is codenamed BlackBerry Prague. It's reportedly a low-end smartphone that's based on the BlackBerry Z3, a budget phone that launched in 2014.

We previously heard reports that the Canadian company wants to combine Android with its trademark QWERTY keyboard, but this might not be the case anymore. Rumours suggest the Prague will be an all-touch device, so BB nuts will have to get used to it.

The second phone in the Android lineup is codenamed BlackBerry Venice, a high-end phone with more impressive specs. Apparently it will sport a 5.4-inch curved QHD display and a six-core Snapdragon 808 chip.

We're not sure about availability, but several sites report that BlackBerry will only release the Android duo in emerging markets, where the Canadian company still retains a presence.

It will be interesting to see how much more money BlackBerry generates with Google's operating system. Any hopes for the BlackBerry Classic and BlackBerry Passport have quickly diminished.

With Apple and the likes of HTC and Samsung showing no signs of slowing down, BlackBerry will need to pull out all of the stops to regain a foothold in the market.