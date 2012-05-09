BlackBerry Curve 9320 confirmed for UK launch

BlackBerry is set to expand its range of Curve branded handsets with the BlackBerry Curve 9320 confirmed for release following a flurry of rumours

Following a number of premature outings, Research in Motion has officially unveiled its plans to introduce the BlackBerry Curve 9320 smartphone to the UK.



Despite having appeared via a couple of high-profile leaks, this marks the first official outing for the BlackBerry Curve 9320, an entry level handset that is to target the teen market with its BBM messaging services and minimalist price tag.



“The new BlackBerry Curve 9320 is designed to make it incredibly easy for users to stay socially-connected,” said Carlo Chiarello, EVP, Smartphone Business at Research In Motion. “The new BlackBerry Curve 9320 will be especially popular with customers upgrading to a smartphone for the first time and existing Curve customers looking for a step up in speed and functionality.”



BlackBerry Curve 9320 Features



Already confirmed as heading to network provider T-Mobile, the BlackBerry Curve 9320 is to come rocking the company's standard optical trackpad alongside a full QWERTY keyboard and a slightly lacklustre 3.2-megapixel rear-mounted camera with 4x digital zoom.



Set to target the budget, first time smartphone market, the handset's BBM messaging abilities combined with the radio packing BlackBerry 7.1 OS will see the device line up as a new choice picking for the youth market looking to make the most of the company's free communication services.



BlackBerry Curve 9320 Release Date and Price



With the BlackBerry Curve 9320 no on sale in the UK, T-Mobile has started offering the device with a £149.99 PAYG price tag.



For those not wanting the initial outlay, T-Mobile has confirmed it is to offer the device on a £15.50 per month, 24 month contract.



Does BlackBerry and parent company RIM have the ability to rise from the ashes and once again become a powerful force on the smartphone scene or are its days numbered? Share your thoughts on the matter via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.