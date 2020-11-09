Black Friday won't have anything as tasty as these Le Creuset deals for thanksgiving – and they're on sale right now!

Although Black Friday deals may be on everyone's minds, Thanksgiving is also nearly upon us. As thoughts inevitably turn to cooking, Le Creuset deals has a bunch of discount deals aimed squarely at helping you out with the big event. The premium cookware brand has its 7-quart Signature Roaster up for grabs with $85 off the asking price, making it a delicious $200. The enamelled cast iron design delivers great heat retention properties and it’s compatible with all cooktops and is over-safe up to 500°F.

• Shop the Le Creuset Signature Roaster

The 7-quart edition is perfect for bigger roasting jobs meaning you can cover up to 7 or 8 servings. If you don't need anything quite so big then 3-quart and 51/4-quart editions are available, but they’re not discounted. Colours, meanwhile, include Cerise, Flame, Caribbean, Marseille, Indigo, White, Meringue, Oyster, Licorice and Deep Teal. It’s all dishwasher safe too.

As you’d expect from Le Creuset, the Signature Roaster is easy to clean, there’s free shipping on orders $99 and above, plus there’s a lifetime warranty. Little wonder it’s a best seller in the kitchen cookware stakes.

• Shop the Le Creuset 50% off Stainless Steel discount collection

Le Creuset also has a 50% off sale on its range of Stainless Steel sets, with its 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set down from $555.00 to $292.50, the 7-Piece Stainless Steel Set down from $735.00 to $375.00 and the Stainless Steel Fry Pans, Set of 2 duo down from $230 to just $123.75. There are also discounts to be had on single items, like the awesome Stainless Steel Nonstick Deep Fry Pan, which was $240.00 and is now a very inviting $180.00.

Le Creuset Enameled Signature Roaster 7 qt. | Now $200 | Was $285| Save $85 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset's Signature Roaster is perfect for any kind of big event, especially thanks to the sizeable 7-quart capacity. It's beautifully made, though lighter than you think despite the cast iron construction. Ideal for oven roasting, the wide-loop handles make it easy to remove from the heat. Easy to clean and available in an array of colours, it's a real treat made even tastier with $85 off.View Deal

Le Creuset 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set | Now $292.50 | Was $555.00 Save $262.50 at Le Creuset

Beef up your kitchen cookware collection by cashing in on the Le Creuset stainless steel sale, which has this 5-piece example with a huge $262.50 off. European made, the set features a triple layer construction, aluminum core and iconic three-ring lids. Add it all together and you get brilliant performance, durability and looks to go with it. View Deal

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

A second helping of Le Creuset offers

Le Creuset will have more deals lined up for Cyber Monday while Amazon’s ongoing Le Creuset sales bonanza is always a good bet if you’re looking to get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon

• Buy three Le Creuset products from a selected range and get 20% MORE off.

• The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals – carefully curated by T3.

