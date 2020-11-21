Black Friday VPN deal: NordVPN offers huge savings with three months FREE

You probably know what NordVPN is by now, seeing as it has ads plastered all over the TV and engages in sponsorship like no other provider. That's not all show, though, as it's easily one of the best VPN services available, and this excellent NordVPN deal makes it especially affordable.

If you sign up for the two-year deal (which just so happens to be the best-value option anyway), you'll get an extra three months thrown in absolutely free.

Even without the free gift that's just £2.86/$3.71 a month, which works out at 68% cheaper than going month-to month, and the extra added time for free makes it one of the best Black Friday deals going.

All-in – and yes, just like every other VPN you'll have to pay upfront – that's £68/$89 for 27 months of cover. For a premium VPN like NordVPN that's a steal, and we reckon it's well worth grabbing if you're in the market. Keep scrolling to find out more.

NordVPN deal: 68% off 2-year plan plus 3 months FREE

If you're after a premium VPN service on the cheap, now's the time to make the most of this NordVPN deal. Not only will you save 68% over the course of two years, but you'll also bag three months absolutely FREE. For just £68/$89 overall, it's great value.View Deal

What's so great about this NordVPN deal?

NordVPN is hugely well-known and for good reason – it's super secure, is great for streaming and torrenting, and provides a truly premium experience through and through.

And now, with the introduction of its WireGuard-based protocol NordLynx, it can reach speeds of up to 350Mbps. If those words meant nothing to you, the gist is that NordVPN is very, very fast.

While Nord's an excellent service, it still trails our #1-rated VPN ExpressVPN by a narrow margin. That's mostly down to the intuitiveness of its apps, and the fact ExpressVPN is about as flawless as a VPN can get. At $6.67 a month, though, Express is a little more expensive.

For many, that difference in price won't be worth the extra outlay, so if you're after a NordVPN deal to enhance your streaming, protect your sensitive information and generally give you peace of mind online, this is the best time to sign up.