Black Friday VPN deal: Get five years cover for an unbelievable $1.48 a month

If you're looking for the best VPN deal amongst the slew of Black Friday deals currently available, you're in luck.

Well-regarded provider PureVPN has set the bar for VPN bargains this shopping season, offering a five-year deal that knocks 86% off the regular price. That works out at a staggering $1.48 a month, which is quite possibly the cheapest we've ever seen a decent VPN go for.

Compared to the competition, that's almost $1 lower that the next-cheapest VPN deal that's actually worth spending money on. Over five years that works out at around $60, so it's not to be sniffed at – but it's only available until Black Friday.

Find out more about this cracking VPN deal from PureVPN below.

Where to buy PS5: PlayStation 5 stock guide updated

PureVPN deal: 86% off 5-year plan – just $1.48 a month

This barnstormer of a VPN deal from PureVPN is simply unmissable if you want effective VPN cover for less than $1.50 a month. You'll get access to PureVPN's 2,000+ servers, apps that are compatible with plenty of devices and deliver good streaming performance, as well as live chat support. For this price, it's incredible value.View Deal

What's so great about this PureVPN deal?

PureVPN has been around for years now, and has amassed a loyal customer base that trusts the service to keep them safe online.

However, if you've been shopping around, it probably won't have been the PureVPN brand name that's drawn you to this VPN deal – it'll have been the price. While it's true that some providers deliver a more comprehensive experience, none of them can do it at this price-point.

If you're after the best of the best, you'll want to go with ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it's more expensive, but there's a reason it's our #1-rated VPN service overall. If you're after something a bit more polished than PureVPN with a decent price too, we'd go with Surfshark, but while its current $2.21 a month price is a bargain by most standards, it can't contend with this deal.

So, if you want to pay the absolute minimum for a good VPN that'll do what you ask of it, this PureVPN deal is the one you want.