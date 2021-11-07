Black Friday SodaStream deals arrive at Amazon with 34% off the Terra sparkling water maker

As Amazon continues to drop early Black Friday deals throughout November, another popular item is getting a serious discount that just may sway you into grabbing one today. If you've been trying to cut out soda from your everyday diet, then the SodaStream is the way to go and now you can grab one for up to 34% off at Amazon.

Taking just under $35 off the SodaStream Terra bundles, these deals offer a complete set that includes the Terra, two 60L quick connect Co2 cylinders, three 1L carbonating bottles and two 40ml bubly flavor drops, this bundle can have you nixing soda before you know it.

Amazon's Black Friday sale will feature more SodaStream deals we're sure, but for now it looks like there's just a discount on these particular bundles. As more SodaStream Black Friday deals show up we'll be sure to cover them, but until then jump on over to Amazon right now and grab one before they're gone!

Amazon SodaStream Black Friday Deals

Image SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (White): was $159.95, now at $125 | Savings: $34.95 (22%)

View Deal

Image SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black): was $159.95, now at $125 | Savings: $34.95 (22%)

View Deal

Image SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Misty Blue): was $159.95, now at $125 | Savings: $34.95 (22%)

View Deal

Image SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Red): was $159.95, now at $125 | Savings: $34.95 (22%)

View Deal

