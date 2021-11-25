Black Friday laptop deals: grab a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $200

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. Students hoping to grab a pretty impressive laptop for cheap, here's a deal you cannot pass on. One of the cheapest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series laptop deals we've seen is happening right now and is easily one of the best Dell Black Friday deals to date.

On sale for just $199.99, Dell's versatile laptop goes on sale for its cheapest price ever for a limited time. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 2.8Ghz processor and paired with 4GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM and a 128GB SSD, this deal on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 offers one of the best laptops under $500 for students and personal use.

This is by far the best price you'll find on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Running off an Intel Celeron N4020 coupled with 4GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, this machine delivers a great little setup for those in need of a basic machine. A great laptop for students.

While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, anyone hoping to load up this laptop with anything more than basic word documents and papers will want to nab some extra external storage. You'd be wise to check out our best external hard drives guide to grab something on sale along with this ultra cheap laptop.

We have no problem saying however that this offer is easily one of the best student laptop deals available today. Thanks to Black Friday coming early one of the best Dell laptops is getting a solid 48% price cut, offering one heck of a machine at a super low price. This is an unbeatable offer on a school-based machine and would work well for any academics out there.

The 128GB SSD is the only downside here, as it's a bit on the smaller side for anyone looking to store any larger files. Hi-resolution photos, videos and the like will fill this thing up quickly, so we would recommend grabbing an external SSD to pair with it.

If this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal didn't catch your eye or isn't quite powerful enough for your needs, there's plenty of other offers going on right now. Now that Black Friday deals are officially showing up as early as mid-October, practically everything is going on sale!

