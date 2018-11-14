Black Friday laptop deals: get £100 off the Acer R13 Chromebook

Acer is a company that knows how to make quality Chromebooks. We know this as its systems dominate T3's best Chromebooks guide, with the maker delivering lightweight and portable systems powered by Google's OS that also pack a punch.

And, as we test out all the best Chromebooks going, we therefore know that this is a cracking Black Friday 2018 deal, with Amazon currently offering the Acer Chromebook R13 for a dramatically reduced price point.

Check out the full detail of the deal below:

Acer Chromebook R13 £99.01 off at Amazon | £299.99 (was £399)

With a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC internal storage, and a fresh copy of Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T) delivers everything you would want from a Google-powered portable. A 360-degree hinge and 12-hour battery life complete a very tidy package, and one that is now discounted by a chunky 25 per cent over at Amazon. The system was £399, but is now available for only £299.99, a straight reduction of £99.01.View Deal

Providing you are happy with the lightweight computing experience that is delivered by ChromeOS (if you're not then you should check out our best laptop, best gaming laptop, and best lightweight laptop guides), then Chromebooks really are ideal portable computers. They're smart, light, compact and most importantly fast, and some even come with half-decent internal storage as well.

As ever with these top deals from Amazon they go quickly, so – cliched as it might be – we'd advise you to move fast if you want to pick up the system, which has only just got discounted.