Cyber Monday drones: save up to 30% at Amazon

Drones are massively popular this year, but the best drones cost a big chunk of money. Amazon's got some great discounts on cheaper drones for Black Friday that still pack in the features, though.

Whether you want something small and whizzy for the kids to play with, or that still features Wi-Fi, GPS positioning and a camera, these could be ideal.

These are daily deals from Amazon, though, meaning they end at 11.59pm on Monday 26th November.

Holy Stone HS100 FPV RC Drone | Now £172.49 | Was £219.99

This big drone has GPS-assisted flight to help it keep on track, including a return-to-home function if things get hairy, as well as a follow-me mode for letting the drone fly on its own, capturing shots of you as it goes. The camera is HD, with a 120-degree field of view. It's made to be easy for beginners to use and fly. View Deal

Holy Stone Predator Mini RC Quadcopter Drone | Now £27.29 | Was £38.99

This is a great little toy drone for flying indoors (thanks to propeller guards) or out, in fair conditions. There's no camera here – it's just for the fun of flying. It can flip, and has three speed modes, so you can ramp up the adrenaline as you get more confident flying it.View Deal