Black Friday deals show up early! Beats Solo Pro headphones are $100 off at Amazon

Trying to catch some early Black Friday deals? We're here to help with a killer deal on a pair of Beats Solo Pro noise cancelling headphones on sale now for just $199. As some of the best noise cancelling headphones available, Amazon's taking $100 off select colors makes this deal a no-brainer.

Featuring Apple's H1 chip, the Beats Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones amazing sound quality and versatility. Built with Class 1 Bluetooth, users can seamlessly sync up with their iPhone and other smart phones quickly and hassle-free. Whether you're just hoping to listen to your favorite tracks or catch up on voice mails, the Beats Solo Pro are a great option to go with.

Amazon currently has three models on sale, so while not all colors are discounted you can still catch a great deal on Bose Solo Pro headphones. If you're more interested in the Beats Solo 3 headphones, you can grab a pair at the same price of just $199 today. If color isn't too big of a factor though, you'll get a better value with Amazon's Beats Solo Pro deal instead.

Check out all of the colors currently on sale during Amazon's cheap Beats Solo Pro headphones deal happening today!

