Black Friday deals arrive early at Lenovo! Up to 69% off select laptops this weekend only...

Lenovo is showing off some of their best Black Friday deals early this year with a killer sale happening this weekend only, Deal hunters can find a ton of offers on laptops and gaming laptops, with savings of up to 70% on select laptops.

As an early sneak peak into their official Black Friday sale later next month, this weekend only Lenovo is hosting their Anniversary Sale. Covering some of their best laptops including ThinkPad laptops and Legion gaming laptops, it's an early chance to save some big bucks before Black Friday shows up.

⭐ Best Value: 69% off Lenovo's ThinkPad X390 13" laptop – now starting at $899.99

⭐ Editor's Pick: $520 off Lenovo's Legion Y740 15" RTX gaming laptop – now starting at $1,629.99

Lenovo's Anniversary Deals

This weekend only, shoppers can save upwards of 70% on select laptops including ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, and IdeaPad. Legion gaming laptops are up to $100 off, with deals on monitors and other gaming accessories.View Deal

Alongside the weekend long Anniversary deals, Lenovo's also taking $100 or more off all Legion gaming laptops and desktop gaming PCs.

The best offer by far of which is this killer Legion Y740 15" RTX gaming laptop starting at just $1,629 – now $520 off it's standard price. Rated by T3 as one of the best gaming laptops available, grabbing a complete RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB mobile setup at this price is unheard of.

You'll also find great personal and work laptops at their cheapest prices of the year. Lenovo's ThinkPad T490 is now starting at just $899.99 this weekend only – 68% off it's normal $2,800 price tag. The entire THINK line of products is on sale this weekend, including ThinkPad Yoga 2-in-1's, ThinkPad mobile workstations, and monitors.

Early Black Friday deal sneak peek at Lenovo

Whether you're shopping for a new gaming laptop or student laptop, Lenovo's weekend sale has it all. Lenovo's popular Legion gaming laptops and desktop gaming PCs are on saleas well as the entire THINK series.

Just take a look at some of the best laptop deals at Lenovo you'll find this weekend.

ThinkPad T490 Laptop

Was Starting: $2,879 | Now Starting: $899.99 | Savings: $1,979 (68%)

While Lenovo does label this as a 'work laptop', at this price this is an excellent personal laptop and student laptop as well. It may not be flashy, but it's got the engine under the hood to handle most tasks aside from heavy video/image editing and gaming.

Specs | CPU: Intel i5-8365U | GPU: Integrated | Memory: 16GB DDR4 2400MHz | SD: 512GB SSD | Display: 14" FHD (1920x1080) IPSView Deal

Legion Y740 15" RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop

Was Starting: $2,149.99 | Now Starting: $1,629.99 | Savings: $520 (24%)

A powerhouse for 1080p+ gaming, Lenovo's Legion Y740 comes loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB mobile GPU. A mobile gaming rig built to last, and at this price, is unbeatable.

Specs | CPU: Intel i7-97950H | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB | Memory: 16GB DDR4 2666MHz (2x8) | SD: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 144HzView Deal

Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop

Was Starting: $1,099 | Now Starting: $999.99 | Savings: $100 (9%)

A great mid-level option for those who don't need to be running the latest games at max settings but need higher frame rates, Lenovo's Legion 5i features a 10th Gen Intel i5 paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB. A solid gaming laptop under $1,000 with this discount that shouldn't be passed up.

Specs | CPU: Intel i5-10300H | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | Memory: 8GB DDR4 2933MHz | SD: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 120HzView Deal

