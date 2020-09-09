Black Friday deals already? Get 60% off Harman/Kardon's Citation One at Best Buy

Black Friday deals may not be officially here for a couple of months, but that doesn't mean you can't find Black Friday deal-like savings right now! Case in point, Best Buy is taking a whopping $140 off Harman/Kardon's Citation One smart speaker – now on sale for just $90!

Originally priced at $230, that's a massive 60% off this compact smart home speaker. With a premium, high-class design suitable for any style of home, Harman/Kardon's Citation One smart speaker is packed with top of the line features that make this deal a must-see. This is easily one of the best smart speaker deals you'll find until Black Friday deals finally kick-off.

Harman/Kardon CITATION ONE Smart Speaker (Black)

Was: $229.99 | Now: $89.99 | Saving: $140 (60%) | Best Buy

A premium smart home speaker compatible with Google Assistant, Harman/Kardon's CITATION ONE smart speaker is an excellent hands-free smart home speaker that you shouldn't pass up at a price like this. Jump on this one before it's too late!View Deal

Harman/Kardon CITATION ONE Smart Speaker (Gray)

Was: $229.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $140 (60%) | Best Buy

A classic design that suits any home, pick up the Gray CITATION ONE smart speaker for just $89.99 for a limited time. Premium sound quality coupled with Google Assistant compatibility make this a smart speaker deal you just can't pass up.View Deal

Anyone looking to take their home into the 21st century while saving some cash should definitely take a look into this smart speaker. Designed to provide maximum clarity in both music playback and Google Assistant, Harman/Kardon's CITATION ONE smart speaker's normal $230 price tag is more than justified.

So when we say this deal is too good to pass up, we mean it. Featuring ChromeCast built-in, you get access to over 300 music streaming service with just your voice. Listen to your favorite tunes, check out your favorite podcast, or listen to classic radio stations all with high-definition audio and clarity.

Check out some of the killer features Harman/Kardon's CITATION ONE smart speaker brings to the table.

Harman/Kardon CITATION ONE smart speaker features

A premium industrial design blending innovation in home audio entertainment with a sophisticated and beautiful design

Luxurious audio quality that allows your to feel the music and immerse yourself in the best listening experience imaginable

Multi-room capacity with the ability to link up multiple CITATION ONE smart speakers throughout your home

Additional security and privacy with built-in mics you can deactivate at any time

Automatic software updates that provide new features and services to keep your CITATION ONE speaker up to date on the latest firmware

Wireless Bluetooth streaming from your smartphone or tablet

Simple, easy to setup Google Assistant compatibility for iOS and Android

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Editor's Recommendations:

Fore more news, reviews, and deals, check out these articles from our T3 editorial team!