Black Friday deal: get £200 off the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone

If you're currently in the market during Black Friday 2018 for a great new Android phone upgrade then this Black Friday deal is something you absolutely must check out.

That's because online retailer Very.co.uk is currently knocking a massive £200 off the excellent Huawei P20 Pro.

Indeed, in T3's Huawei P20 Pro review we not only gave the phone a perfect 5-star score, but also said that the phone was "powerful, refined, fast, stylish and, most importantly, desirable", so this really is a standout Black Friday deal on one of 2018's absolute best handsets.

Check out the full details of the Huawei P20 Pro deal below:

£200 off Huawei P20 Pro 128GB, black, at Very | £599 (was £799)

Now this is a great smartphone deal! The superb 2018 Huawei P20 Pro has currently got a whopping £200 knocked off its price over at Very.co.uk, meaning that it can currently be picked up for just £599.99, rather than its usual price of £799. The P20 Pro is a T3-rated 5-star phone that comes with one of the very best camera systems on the market today, so this is a very attractive deal in our opinion and is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for an upgrade.View Deal

And, you should be under no doubt, the Huawei P20 Pro is one of the absolute best phones on the market today. We know this as the phone has sat securely in T3's hyper-prestigious best smartphone guide since its release, wowing us with its simply awesome Leica-made triple camera system, great battery life, and powerhouse internal specs.