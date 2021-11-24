Black Friday Chromebook deal: 45% off Samsung's Chromebook V2 2-in-1 at Amazon

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. Finding a cheap Chromebook deal is easier than ever thanks to the options available, but this offer at Amazon is one of the best we've seen in some time. Taking over 45% off one of the best Samsung Chromebooks available today, shoppers can grab the Plus V2 2-in-1 at its best price all month.

On sale for $272.37, Amazon is taking just over $225 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop: was $499.99, now at $272.37 at Amazon Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop: was $499.99, now at $272.37 at Amazon

A 44% discount on this 2-in-1 makes it well worth the price of admission, providing an excellent budget-friendly option for students and those who just need a simple, no-hassle home machine.

Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook.

The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood. This deal, however, brings this bad boy down to one of the best laptops under $500 available right now.

That said, with Amazon taking over $200 off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows or Apple OS, it offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $300 price of admission.

While this also offers one of the best lightweight laptops for the price, if this Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 deal isn't what you're after, don't stress. There are plenty of Black Friday Chromebook deals happening already that can save you quite a bit. Check out more deals below to find the right laptop at the right price.

