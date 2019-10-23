Black Friday busting Google Pixel 4 deal bags you a FREE Chromebook

This Black Friday deal on the photo-taking powerhouse that is the Google Pixel 4 simply isn't to be missed. That's because Carphone Warehouse is currently offering an astonishing deal whereby if you pick up a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL then you get a HP Chromebook for absolutely nothing.

That is a £249, 14-inch, Chromebook for free, along with the brand new hotness in the high-end smartphone world, the Pixel 4, either SIM-free or on contract, with plans starting from only £33 per month.

And, what's even better, is that the deal is available on all models of the phone, and all storage capacities, too. As such, if you've had your eye on a 64GB Coral Pixel 4 you get the free Chromebook, and equally if you fancy a 128GB White Pixel 4 XL then you also get the free Chromebook.

Oh, and as it is Carphone Warehouse you also get totally free delivery included to boot.

The full details of this Black Friday-good Pixel 4 deal can be seen below:

Buy Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL | Get a HP Chromebook 14 for free at Carphone Warehouse

Yes, this is the Google Pixel 4 deal we've all been waiting for. Pre-order the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL in any configuration, SIM free or on contract, over at Carphone Warehouse right now and you get a completely free HP Chromebook 14 included in your package. Data-stuffed contracts start at just £33 per month, and free delivery on Pixel 4 or PIxel 4 XL along with the free Chromebook is also included. Going fast right now at Carphone Warehouse.View Deal

T3 is currently testing out the Google Pixel 4 and we can confirm that it is a stylish flagship with incredible camera system. The photo-taking chops this phone delivers takes on, and is looking like will beat, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, which are two phones that deliver incredible photos. That is some feat.

The new gesture functionality also looks super cool, and we are in love with Android 10. The Pixel 4 runs like a dream and the interface is just fantastically natural and intuitive. At this stage, it is fair to say that the Pixel 4 is going to be one of our very favourite phones this year. Which makes recommending this already amazing Pixel 4 deal even easier.

For even more great offers be sure to check out T3's best phone deals guide, as well as roundups of the best phones, best Android phones, best cheap phones, best gaming phones and best compact phones. We also have a kick-ass guide to the very best SIM-only deals on the web, too.