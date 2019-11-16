Black Friday brings unbeatable Sky deals on Sky Broadband, Entertainment and Sky Sports bundles

Although the best Black Friday deals are more heavily associated with electronics, broadband services are by no means exempt from this season of cracking discounts. Thanks to the company's amazing broadband speeds, Sky TV deals that save you hundreds of pounds are always something we like to see at T3, and it makes joining Sky's best-in-class content ecosystem even more accessible.

Which is why we sat up and paid attention when these Black Friday bundles dropped, as they deliver a fantastic all-round entertainment package.

For Black Friday only, you can get the entertainment, broadband, sports and cinema packages from Sky bundled together for just £59.50 per month, saving you an enormous £480 per year. You can get access to the biggest sporting events shown on TV worldwide, from world championship football to WWE, as well as over 1,000 movies on demand for you to peruse. You also get superfast fibre broadband with an average download speed of 59Mbs, enough for downloading hefty files like video games and streaming your favourite content.

Not a sports fan? You can forgo the movies and sports element of the package and trim the price down to a very respectable £39 per month, retaining over 300 entertainment channels and that incredible WiFi speed.

While there are many more deals over on Sky's Black Friday page, these are our pick. Check out the deals in full below:

Sky TV Entertainment + Broadband + Sports + Cinema Bundle | was £100 per month | now £59.50 per month with Sky

This brand new online exclusive offer from Sky delivers the full package. You get Sky TV and the complete Sky Sports package in HD, as well as Sky's fast Broadband and the Cinema services too, for just £59.50 per month. This is down from £100 per month, which translates as a straight £480 saved over a one year contract.View Deal

Sky TV Entertainment + Broadband Bundle | was £59 per month | now £39 per month with Sky

The same great deal on broadband, with average download speeds of 59Mbs dwarfing most of its competitors. Sky has also retained the entertainment package, including 300 channels and access to its Sky Q streaming service. View Deal

In our 2019 Sky Q review we said that the system delivered "best-in-class brilliance" and a "supreme viewing experience", praising its fast and powerful hardware, slick and intuitive UI and very useful system autonomies.

Sky's is best enjoyed on a great TV, so be sure to take a goose at one of the premium panels recommended in our best TVs, best 4K TVs, best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under £500 buying guides.

Sky Q also works seamlessly with the Sky Soundbox soundbar, as well as any of the superb soundbars and soundbases found in our best soundbards and soundbases roundup.

If you like the idea of Sky but would prefer a streaming-only entertainment solution, then it is definitely worth taking a look at Now TV, which offers access to much of Sky's top content through a Now TV Smart Box or Now TV Smart Stick. You can see today's best Now TV hardware prices below:

Today's best Now TV Smart Stick deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Black Friday Deals