Black Friday binocular deals: these top Canon stargazing binoculars just got a big price drop

If you want to gaze into the heavens, a pair of binoculars can make an excellent choice, and right now there's £100 off the Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars at Currys. When it comes to stargazing, these are some of the best binoculars you can buy. They're compact and light enough to take out with you on a night walk, without having to faff around with a tripod – nice and versatile, and perfect for casual stargazing. The rubberised coating aids grip, while waterproofing is key if there's a chance you might get caught out in a shower.

The star of the show here is the vari-angle prism image stabilisation system. At the touch a button, the gyro motion sensors will detect the amount of shake and automatically work to cancel it out. The results are impressive, delivering reliably clear images – and these binos are especially good at capturing incredible close ups of the moon. The incredible IS system is part of the reason why, at full, price, these stargazing binoculars are pretty expensive. And why this Black Friday deal is so worth snapping up.

Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars: was £1,379, now £1,279 at Currys (save £100) Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars: was £1,379, now £1,279 at Currys (save £100)

Head to Currys to pick up these incredible stargazing binoculars with a major Black Friday discount. They use Canon's powerful image stabilising technology to deliver a steady image even at that 18x magnification.

In the US? We've scoured the web and these binoculars are much more difficult to find stateside. If you've got your heart set on this pair, the cheapest we've seen them is at B&H (details below), but they're not on offer.

Canon 18x50 IS image stabilized binoculars: was £NaN, now £0 at B&H Photo Video (save £1) Canon 18x50 IS image stabilized binoculars: was £NaN, now £0 at B&H Photo Video (save £1)

It's not on a deal, but if you want these excellent image stabilized Canon stargazing binoculars in the US, the best place to go is B&H Photo Video. You get a free $19.99 binocular harness thrown in for free.

If you're not sure if binoculars are right for you, head to our binoculars vs telescopes for stargazing explainer (if you decide on the latter, this Celestron Astromaster telescope deal or SkyWatcher Explorer 130 EQ2 deal). See how they compare to another excellent pair of stargazing binos in our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 vs Canon 18x50 IS AW face-off. Not sold on the Canons? There are some more good Black Friday binocular deals worth checking out too...

More US stargazing binocular deals

Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $34.95, now $29.49 at Amazon (save $5) Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $34.95, now $29.49 at Amazon (save $5)

Aimed at beginners, these bargain stargazing binoculars are on sale in the Amazon Black Friday sales. While they don't have the features of the pricer options, for the price you can't go wrong, really. A wide field of view lets you observe large portions of the sky at once.

More UK stargazing binocular deals

Celestron 71018 SkyMaster 20x80 Binocular: was £159.99, now £120 at Amazon (save £39) Celestron 71018 SkyMaster 20x80 Binocular: was £159.99, now £120 at Amazon (save £39)

These supersized Celestron binos back some serious firepower when it comes to stargazing or nature spotting. You'll need to pack a tripod, but behind that heavy build, the huge light-gathering lens, impressive magnification and anti fog design is worth the extra weight.