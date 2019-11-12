Black Friday bike deal: we have 749 reasons to buy the Cube Aerium Race TT Bike NOW

Black Friday is just under three weeks away, at least on paper, but this fact doesn't hold retailers back to start rolling out one juicy deal after another already. Wiggle's Black Friday sale is already in its second week, and they have an absolute bomb for you: the Cube Aerium Race TT Bike (2019) is now 24% off. This is a triathlon bike deal not to be missed.

• Buy the Cube Aerium Race TT Bike (2019) in Carbon/Blue on Wiggle for £2,249.99, was £2,999, you save £749.01 – 24%

You can count on T3 to deliver only the very best Black Friday deals in fitness for you, and this is one of those. The Cube Aerium Race TT Bike is only 8.8 kilos and has a full carbon frame setup, Shimano Ultegra groupset and quality Mavic wheels. And now it's £749.01 off, plus Wiggle offers O% finance on it too, should you want to spread the cost over 12 months.

Cube Aerium Race TT Bike (2019) – Carbon/Blue | Sale price £2,249.99 | Was £2999 | Save £749.01 (24%) on Wiggle

The Cube Aerium was designed with the one key principle in mind: to reduce drag as much as possible, whilst keeping the weight of the bike to the minimum. The light and stiff Advanced Twin Mold carbon frame with rear-facing horizontal dropouts contributes to this bike's torsional and ærodynamic efficiency, as well as the integrated cable routing. Only a few pieces left, get it while you can!View Deal

Why you should buy the Cube Aerium Race TT Bike (2019)

With Shimano's Ultegra gears, a CUBE Aerium carbon æro fork and Mavic wheelset, the Cube Aerium is ready when you are. You have everything you need to smash your PBs and dominate any race. You can'r blame the bike for under-performing, for sure.

The frame is Cube's own Aerium C:68 Monocoque Advanced Twin Mold Technology and uses internal cable routing. The monocoque construction means the frame has a 'seamless' feel to it, you won't see protruding welding marks here.

The Shimano Ultegra groupset shifts smoothly and thanks to the Dura Ace barend shifters, changing gear is easy even in aggressive race position.

Even the saddle and the wheels are top notch (naturally): the former is a Fizik Arione R7, whilst the latter is a set of Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels, bit brands being renowned for producing cycling components in outstanding quality.

