Black Friday Bose deals at Best Buy: Bose QuietComfort 35 II just $199, SoundLink down to $159!

This year's best Black Friday Day deals just keep on coming… and it's not even anywhere near Black Friday yet. One of the best so far sees yet another deal on Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones; they've had their price hammered down to $199 (again) at Best Buy. And if you don't need noise cancelling, there's also $70 off Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones

• Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $199 at Best Buy – in both black and silver

• Buy Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones for $159 at Best Buy – in both black and white

• Shop all Bose deals at Best Buy – there's also money off Bose Frames

Sure, the QC35 II is quite old now, and surpassed by the newer Bose NC 700, but many people prefer the 35's styling, and the sound quality and noise cancelling are nearly identical to the newer Bose model. No wonder QuietComfort 35 II is still often ranked among the best noise-cancelling headphones around. At just $199 there's no reason to pass this deal up.

Bose SoundLink II around ear wireless headphones are also extremely popular headphones, which sell extremely well when they're on sale. Which they are.

Shop all Best Buy headphones deals – includes Beats, true wireless, Jabra Elite, Sony WH-1000XM4, AirPods, Galaxy Buds Live… it's almost TOO MANY headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black) $199 | Was $299 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Complete with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones deliver a 'smart headphone' experience that's hard to beat at a price like this. Excellent sound quality, Bose's superb noise cancelling tech, great build quality and a solid helping of executive style mean these headphones have it all. With $100 off, Best Buy has the best price you'll find today. SALE ENDS SUNDAYView Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Silver) $199 | Was $299 | Save $100 at Best Buy

As above, but in a silver finish, this an even jazzier around-ear, noise cancelling headphone deal. Your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant can be summoned with a button press, and audio quality remains exemplary for both music and calls, as well as Alexa/Google's dulcet tones. SALE ENDS SUNDAYView Deal

Bose SoundLink II (Black) $159 | Was $229 | Save $70 at Best Buy

On these around-ear headphones, also at a great price today, you get noise reduction on calls but not on music. That aside, sound quality is very similar to the QC35 iI headphones above, and the comfortable earcups offer good noise isolation. You can keep 2 phones or other Bluetooth devices connected at once, and switch between them with ease. SALE ENDS SUNDAYView Deal

Why you should buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II

"Hello? What's that? A deal on QC35 Mk II, you say?"

These Bose headphones turned the mobile audio market on its head, when they were launched 5 years ago. On fact, they are the reason that Bluetooth headphones with noise cancelling are now the most lucrative part of the world-wide headphones business.

Today, the noise cancelling and overall sound quality remain excellent. Wireless battery life is very strong at 20 hours – and you can choose to plug in a cable, which extends their life to a maximum of 40 hours. Last but not least, a special button on their silver or black casing lets you summon Google Assistant or Alexa your choice.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II continue to be big sellers, and deservedly so. At below $200, they are a great deal.

Early Black Friday sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

– see the latest Apple offers here Best Buy – massive savings across every department

– massive savings across every department Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

– save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

– big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more

– save on furniture, smart home devices and more HP – save up to 30% on select products

– save up to 30% on select products Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

– save up to $500 on select appliances Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more

– deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

– Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives Newegg – get your computer parts for less

– get your computer parts for less Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more

– deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year

– Target is going big on Black Friday this year Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more

More shopping opportunities headed your way

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.