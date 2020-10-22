Black Friday beating Nespresso deal has two of the best machines under $100

Among our list of the best Nespresso machines, our very favourites use the Nespresso Vertuo system. This single serve coffee machine has larger capsules (or 'pods'), so you can make a more American-sized coffee, rather than a little Italian-style eggcup of espresso. Now there's the Nespresso Vertuo NEXT system, which takes things even further, with mug-sized drinks and even a pour-over coffee mode.

These machines usually cost upwards of 150 bucks but for TODAY ONLY, you can get a Nespresso Vertuo Next machine for just $99.99 at Amazon. AND you get 42 coffee capsules thrown in so you can test out the approximately 7 billion drink combinations on offer.

• Buy Nespresso Vertuo Next by De'Longhi for $99.99 – was $193, save $93

• Buy Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville for $99.99 – was $193, save $93

These two machines are essentially identical in appearance and function and the nature of single serve coffee means each machine makes coffee that tastes exactly as good as the other. So your purchasing decision boils down to whether you prefer De'Longhi or Breville as a brand, and/or if you prefer a white or light gray finish. We'd go for the latter, if we were you.

As we said, you also got 42 Nespresso Vertuo capsules – that's 12 that come with each machine as standard + 30 bundled in with this deal.

What makes the Magimix Vertuo Next so great? Firstly, it uses Vertuo. a completely new type of Nespresso capsule which is almost twice the size of a standard Nespresso pod. That means flavour-packed coffee and huge amounts of crema on your espressos, but it also means your longer coffees are, well, longer. You have six size options in total: coffee at 5 oz, 8 oz, and 14oz sizes; single and double espresso and a pour-over style caraffe coffee that's a big 18 oz.

The 37 oz water tank, plus a capsule bin that can hold eight used capsules before needing emptying, mean the Vertuo Next machines are also quite low maintenance. That's despite them being just 5.5 inches wide.

Seriously, these are a top-notch Nespresso machines; perfect for a first step into the world of coffee pod machines but also a very worthwhile upgrade over an older model. One would also make an ideal Christmas gift at this price. With deals this good, why wait for Black Friday?

Nespresso Vertuo Next by De'Longhi $100 | Was £193 | Save $93 at Amazon

This is an awesome deal on an awesome Nespresso Vertuo Next machine. It can create multiple coffee sizes, the water heats up in 40 seconds and it has automatic capsule eject. Each machine includes a welcome set with 42 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules in multiple flavours. This deal ends todayView Deal

Why you should buy Nespresso Vertuo Next

(Image credit: Nespresso)

While Keurig makes probably the best known single serve coffee machines in the USA, Nespresso has a European pedigree that's hard to beat. There are a huge number of flavours available, and the aluminium capsules can be recycled by returning them to Nespresso, or taking them to one of their stores.

Nespresso has always been great for espressos, cappuccinos and all the other Italian classics, but the Vertuo Next range is tailored more for the American market, with the ability to make coffees up to 18 oz.

The genius of Nespresso is that it gives you consistent results time after time, with one-button convenience. No expertise is required on your part, and it's also an incredibly fast and mess-free way to make your favourite beverages.

Nespresso machines are usually very skim and stylish and these Vertuo Next models are no exception. They'd grace any countertop, and they don't take up much room either, measuring only 5 inches across.