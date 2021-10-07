Black Friday arrives early at Emma with 45% off 5* Premium mattress

This hybrid mattress is supremely supportive and hugely comfortable

Emma Premium mattress on a bed in a bedroom
(Image credit: Emma)
Ruth Hamilton

By Last updated

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you're in luck – the Emma Premium is currently 45% off at Emma. We're huge fans of this luxurious hybrid mattress, as anyone who's read our Emma Premium mattress review will know. It uses the same sumptuously soothing memory foam as you'll find in the Emma Original, but adds an all-important layer of tall springs, which have the effect of making the sleep surface ultra supportive and promoting airflow through the mattress. 

We found this recent addition to the Emma range enormously comfortable, but at full price it's not especially cheap, which is why it's worth snapping up this 45% off deal while it's still around. The best Black Friday deals might not be going live just yet, but we'd be surprised if this brand offers a better Emma mattress deal or discount code come 26 November. 

If you think you'd prefer something softer, the Emma Original – our current best memory foam mattress pick – is also included in the deal. Prices for that one now start from £274.45.

Emma Premium mattress| Double was £999, now £549.45 at Emma
The Emma Premium layers soothing memory foam with super supportive springs to deliver an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep. With 45% off, you could save approaching £600 on the bigger sizes. You have a 200 night free trial to make sure you you love it.
View Deal

If you've been keeping an eye out for cheap mattress deals, you'll know that even the best mattress brands offer regular price drops, and that goes for Emma too. However, price drops of over 45% are rare, so we'd count this amongst the deals worth paying attention to.

The Emma Premium delivers a medium-to-firm sleep surface that's suitable of all types of sleepers – even those who like to lie on their back and need proper spinal support. There's also a removable cover that you can whip off and pop into the washing machine; a handy addition if you're prone to spillages, or just like to keep things hygienic. 

TOPICS
Wellness
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton

Ruth runs T3's Outdoors editor (think camping, hiking and adventure sports) as well as running the site's Wellness channel (covering sleep, relaxation, yoga and general wellbeing). Due to some unfortunate timing, she joined the T3 team just as COVID-19 'joined' the UK, which means she hasn't managed to get to many industry events IRL yet – although she has enjoyed the resulting boom in popularity for outdoor activities. She has tested more mattresses than her small flat can handle, and will talk at length about them to anyone who'll listen.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.