Black Friday arrives early at Emma with 45% off 5* Premium mattress

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you're in luck – the Emma Premium is currently 45% off at Emma. We're huge fans of this luxurious hybrid mattress, as anyone who's read our Emma Premium mattress review will know. It uses the same sumptuously soothing memory foam as you'll find in the Emma Original, but adds an all-important layer of tall springs, which have the effect of making the sleep surface ultra supportive and promoting airflow through the mattress.

We found this recent addition to the Emma range enormously comfortable, but at full price it's not especially cheap, which is why it's worth snapping up this 45% off deal while it's still around. The best Black Friday deals might not be going live just yet, but we'd be surprised if this brand offers a better Emma mattress deal or discount code come 26 November.

If you think you'd prefer something softer, the Emma Original – our current best memory foam mattress pick – is also included in the deal. Prices for that one now start from £274.45.

Emma Premium mattress| Double was £999, now £549.45 at Emma

The Emma Premium layers soothing memory foam with super supportive springs to deliver an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep. With 45% off, you could save approaching £600 on the bigger sizes. You have a 200 night free trial to make sure you you love it.

View Deal

If you've been keeping an eye out for cheap mattress deals, you'll know that even the best mattress brands offer regular price drops, and that goes for Emma too. However, price drops of over 45% are rare, so we'd count this amongst the deals worth paying attention to.

The Emma Premium delivers a medium-to-firm sleep surface that's suitable of all types of sleepers – even those who like to lie on their back and need proper spinal support. There's also a removable cover that you can whip off and pop into the washing machine; a handy addition if you're prone to spillages, or just like to keep things hygienic.