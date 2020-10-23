Black Friday arrives early as Razer gaming accessories get sweet Amazon price cut

Black Friday deals have already begun at numerous US retailers, with stores like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy offering great discounts on thousands of products. And, right now, Amazon is proving this with some dynamite Razer gaming accessory deals.

Razer now have a fantastic reputation as one of the world's foremost gaming accessory makers. This is attested to by the fact that each and every year Razer products find themselves in T3's best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, and best gaming headset buying guides.

And that is why these Black Friday-quality gaming accessory deals are so welcome, they deliver big discounts on great gaming tech.

The deals range from pro-grade gamepads and gaming mice, through capacious portable game tech storage and onto gaming-focussed audio products. You can check out T3's pick of the Razer gaming accessory deals below, or follow the link above to browse the full selection.

Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 and PS5 | Was: $99.99 | Now: $74.99

This premium gaming pad from Razer works with both PS4 and PS5, making it next-gen proof. It is has an arcade stick 5 button layout and an 8-way d-pad for precise diagonal input, making it ideal for fighting games. Naturally, it can be used as just a luxe premium gaming pad, too. Now reduced by 25% at Amazon.View Deal

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse | Was: $59.99 | Now: $39.99

This limited edition wireless Star Wars mouse from Razer delivers a great design and a high-precision 7,200 DPI optical sensor. It also delivers a crazy-long 350-hour battery life and 5 programmable buttons. For Star Wars fans, this is the mouse you are looking for. Now $20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Razer Hammerhead ANC Earbuds | Was: $99.99 | Now: $56.36

Hammer in the bass while gaming on the go with these stylish and powerful Razer Hammerhead Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds. These earphones deliver dual driver technology which enables rich, full sound with high frequency details and buckets of bass, too. A built-in digital-to-analog converter is also included, and the earphones are fitted with comply foam tips. Now reduced by a going-on half-price 44% at Amazon.View Deal

Razer Tactical v2 17" Laptop Backpack | Was: $150.51 | Now: $112.99

This is one of the absolute finest gaming backpacks in the world right now, and over at Amazon it is currently reduced by 25% down to only $112.99. The Tactical V2 is perfect for carrying gaming laptops (up to a large 17 inches, too) as well as any other gaming accessories such as mechanical keyboards and gaming mice. It can even be used for video game consoles. The pack's ballistic Nylon exterior provides water and tear resistant protection.View Deal

Razer Ifrit Pro Grade Condenser Mic | Was: $99.99 | Now: $69.99

If you're looking for a great condenser mic for gaming or streaming then Razer's Ifrit it well worth checking out, and especially now it is reduced by $30 at Amazon. It is super discreet, making it ideal for when broadcasting, and with a flat frequency response you'll always know exactly how you sound to your viewers.View Deal

