Black Friday Apple Watch Band deals 2021: accessorize your Apple Watch

These are the best Black Friday Apple Watch Band deals, perfect for personalising your Apple Watch on the cheap

Rainbow of Apple Watch Bands with the Black Friday deal banner on top
(Image credit: Apple)
Spencer Hart

By Last updated

The Apple Watch is, without doubt, the best smartwatch around, it's stylish, functional, and best of all, it can be personalised to your hearts content. If you've picked up an Apple Watch in the best Black Friday sales, or you've owned one for a while and are looking to update it, then Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up an Apple Watch Band deal.

Some Apple Watch Bands are cheaper, some are more expensive, but all look suitably stylish and chic.

We've got some bad news for you, while the best Black Friday deals are largely comprised of Apple Watch deals, there are less stellar discounts on Apple Watch Bands.

We're always on the lookout for Apple Watch Band deals, and we'll add them here when we find them, but until then, check out the Apple Watch Band information below.

Apple Watch Band: Size and compatibility

The Apple Watch has grown over the years. The first generation was offered in 38mm and 42mm, while the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is now offered in 41mm and 45mm. Despite that, the Apple Watch Bands have remained the same size, and if you bought a load of straps for your first-generation Apple Watch and recently upgraded to an Apple Watch Series 7 or SE, then all of your bands will still be compatible. 

Of course, if you have the smallest Apple Watch then you need to choose the small Band size, and if you have the larger Apple Watch then you'll need to select the larger Band size.

Types of Apple Watch Band

Image

Solo Loop
Stretchable liquid silicone rubber designed for ultra‑comfort with no buckles or clasps.

Image

Braided Solo Loop
Stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicone threads designed for ultra-comfort with no buckles or clasps.

Image

Sport Band
Custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with a pin‑and‑tuck closure.

Image

Sport Loop
Soft, breathable nylon weave with an easily adjustable hook-and-loop fastener.

Image

Nike Sport Band
Lightweight fluoroelastomer with compression-moulded perforations for breathability.

Image

Nike Sport Loop
Quick-fastening, flexible nylon weave featuring the iconic Nike swoosh.

Image

Leather
Distinctive leather designs with magnetic or stainless steel closures.

Image

Stainless Steel
Crafted from stainless steel alloy with custom magnetic or butterfly closures.

Image

Hermès 
Luxury designer straps crafted from a woven textile or calfskin leather in a variety of styles and colours.

Check out more of the best Black Friday deals and best Black Friday sales from around the web.

TOPICS
Watches Style
Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over six years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's not decorating his new home, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or making sure his Instagram account looks perfect.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.