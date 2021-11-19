Black Friday Apple Watch Band deals 2021: accessorize your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is, without doubt, the best smartwatch around, it's stylish, functional, and best of all, it can be personalised to your hearts content. If you've picked up an Apple Watch in the best Black Friday sales, or you've owned one for a while and are looking to update it, then Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up an Apple Watch Band deal.

Some Apple Watch Bands are cheaper, some are more expensive, but all look suitably stylish and chic.

We've got some bad news for you, while the best Black Friday deals are largely comprised of Apple Watch deals, there are less stellar discounts on Apple Watch Bands.

We're always on the lookout for Apple Watch Band deals, and we'll add them here when we find them, but until then, check out the Apple Watch Band information below.

Apple Watch Band: Size and compatibility

The Apple Watch has grown over the years. The first generation was offered in 38mm and 42mm, while the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is now offered in 41mm and 45mm. Despite that, the Apple Watch Bands have remained the same size, and if you bought a load of straps for your first-generation Apple Watch and recently upgraded to an Apple Watch Series 7 or SE, then all of your bands will still be compatible.

Of course, if you have the smallest Apple Watch then you need to choose the small Band size, and if you have the larger Apple Watch then you'll need to select the larger Band size.

Types of Apple Watch Band

Image Solo Loop

Stretchable liquid silicone rubber designed for ultra‑comfort with no buckles or clasps.

Image Braided Solo Loop

Stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicone threads designed for ultra-comfort with no buckles or clasps.

Image Sport Band

Custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with a pin‑and‑tuck closure.

Image Sport Loop

Soft, breathable nylon weave with an easily adjustable hook-and-loop fastener.

Image Nike Sport Band

Lightweight fluoroelastomer with compression-moulded perforations for breathability.

Image Nike Sport Loop

Quick-fastening, flexible nylon weave featuring the iconic Nike swoosh.

Image Leather

Distinctive leather designs with magnetic or stainless steel closures.

Image Stainless Steel

Crafted from stainless steel alloy with custom magnetic or butterfly closures.

Image Hermès

Luxury designer straps crafted from a woven textile or calfskin leather in a variety of styles and colours.

Check out more of the best Black Friday deals and best Black Friday sales from around the web.