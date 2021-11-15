Black Friday 4K monitor deals: 45% off LG's 32UD59-B 32" 4K FreeSync LCD display

With Walmart's Black Friday sale kicking off its' third an final event for the month, a new Black Friday 4K monitor deal has shown up and it's quite a doozy. Whether you're looking for a solid gaming monitor cheap today or just a good 4K display for editing, this is a must-see offer that shouldn't be missed.

On sale for $326.99, Walmart is taking a massive 45% off this LG 32" 4K FreeSync monitor. Saving just over $270 on one of LG's best 4K monitors available today, the savings alone make this a must-buy. What this display has to offer, however, is why you'll want to take this into serious consideration if you in the market for a new monitor this season.

LG 32UD59-B 32" 4K UHD LCD FreeSync Monitor: was $599.99, now at $326.99 LG 32UD59-B 32" 4K UHD LCD FreeSync Monitor: was $599.99, now at $326.99 | Savings: $273 (45%)

If you're looking for a solid gaming monitor, this is an excellent choice.While it doesn't include USB-C connections, it includes the latest HDMI as well as DisplayPort for native 4K support. An excellent option for the price!

Easily one of the best gaming monitors for the price, LG's 32UD59-B comes loaded with must-have features to take your experience to the next level. While it does feature a slightly slower 5ms response time, if you're sticking to 4K gaming on a budget this is easy to forgive. It's a great option for PC gamers as well as PS5 and Xbox, too, and for the price it's unbeatable for what you're getting.

Even if you're just hoping to upgrade that old monitor to something with a bit more clarity, this is a great option as well. From photo editing to 4K streaming, console gaming and more this LG monitor delivers an excellent experience. The added bonus of AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate only adds to an already great monitor, essentially eliminating tearing and improving responsiveness in all applications.

The best part? It also features HDCP 2.2 to accommodate DRM restricted 4K content. This means you can watch all of your favorite streaming services, movies and what not in 4K without any issues like other monitors out there may come with. So whether this is a personal purchase or as a gift for that gaming buddy of yours, rest assured this is an excellent budget option for all uses.

