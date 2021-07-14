Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami vs Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Paris: which is the better buy?

If you've been getting a urge for the high-life latest, you're in luck: We've found all of the best hot tubs and today we're comparing two of the absolute best budget tubs from Bestway, the Lay-Z-Spa Miami and Lay-Z-Spa Paris.

Hot tubs – not to be confused with their expensive Jacuzzi siblings – are an excellent way to relax after a long day at work, host a party, and a lot more besides. And with Bestway's uncanny ability to make a fantastic inflatable tub, they aren't too expensive and don't require a whole team to assemble.

While Bestway does sell very expensive hot tubs, the two models we're looking at today sit at the bottom end of their range, representing two models that most can reasonably afford and, more importantly, install. The Miami is their most popular tub, clocking in at around £400 (and often less), while the Paris is a little more fancy.

Let's jump into our comparison guide between the Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami and Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Paris.

Lay-Z-Spa Miami vs Lay-Z-Spa Paris: features

The most important thing to know about these hot tubs is that they're both ridiculously easy to set up, something we have to credit Bestway for. Both the Miami and Paris can be constructed without tools in five minutes. Yes, five. (Of course, adding water will take a little longer.)

Beyond the near-instant setup, the Miami can seat up to four people, compared to six for the Paris. The former has 120 jets providing a comfortable water massage, just below the 140 on the Paris, and both include an innovative system that heats the water to 40°C in moments.

You can use both of these all year round as well: Bestway has included its Freeze Shield technology, paired with its DuraPlus material, which helps keep the extreme cold at bay, making way for winter dips. Both include a built-in control panel, cupholders, inflatable lid, and reinforced cover with clips.

Perhaps the biggest edge the Paris has over the Miami are its multicolour LED lights, which offer a very cool effect of an evening.

Lay-Z-Spa Miami vs Lay-Z-Spa Paris: design and use

Both the Miami and Paris are extremely pleasant to use, offering everything you want from a hot tub: comfortable seating, warm water, jets aplenty, and space for a few other people.

If you're looking to host larger gatherings, the Paris is the choice, fitting up to six (and eight if you all know each other well). Miami can fit four people, but that's more like two really comfortably, which may well suit some people.

In many ways, the Paris model just feels that much nicer, right down to the included remote for controlling the bubbles and temperature. It's that little bit more smooth and premium feeling, despite still being very reasonably priced.

As any hot tub owner knows (and prospective owner should know), there is a level of maintenance required, like making sure the water levels are just right, and Bestway does its best (no pun intended) to make the experience as easy as possible.

Lay-Z-Spa Miami vs Lay-Z-Spa Paris: verdict

The choice between the Lay-Z-Spa Miami and Lay-Z-Spa Paris really comes down to what you want from your hot tub. The Miami is the simpler, and cheaper, of the two, ideal for a first time buyer or an occasional dipper, while the Paris is more fully-featured and, as such, a bit more expensive.

We think you should get the Paris if you can afford it, just because the LEDs make the experience feel more fancy (and provide some nice ambient outside lighting) and the remote is a nice addition, plus it's a tiny bit more spacious. But the Miami can't be beaten for its price.