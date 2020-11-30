Best Walmart Cyber Monday fitness deals: top offers on Powerbeats, exercise bikes and treadmills

Cyber Monday is underway and along it brought some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've ever seen. The best Walmart fitness deals include Powerbeats 3 offers, cheap Proform treadmill deals and a brilliant Echelon exercise bike discount.
• Shop all 'Exercise & Fitness' Cyber Monday deals at Walmart
For even more deals, check out the best Garmin watch deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Cyber Monday / Black Friday Sale plus the best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals, best Cyber Monday exercise bike deals and more.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday fitness deals
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (White) | Was $199.95 | Now $79 | Save $120.95 at Walmart
What's better than cheap Powerbeats3? How about the cheapest Powerbeats3? This might not be the latest gen of Powerbeats but for this price we don't mind. Up to 12 hours of battery life plus Fast Fuel charging that gives you one hour of playback when battery is low in just five minutes. These headphones are also sweat and water resistant and you can also take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk.View Deal
ProForm Trainer 720 Folding Treadmill | Was $599 | Now $499 | You save $100 at Walmart
The ProForm Trainer 720 Folding Treadmill is capable of producing up to 10% inclines and speeds up to 10 mph: more than enough for all recreational runners. The 720 features 18 preset programs, quick incline and speed controls, wide treadmill belt and a space-saving, foldable design. All for just under $500 now at Walmart!View Deal
Echelon Connect with 6-Month Free Membership | Was $599| Now $497 | Save $102 at Best Buy
The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and thanks to the fully adjustable seatpost and handles, everyone can find the best position to ride on the Connect (probably). Fully padded bullhorn handlebars are ideal for transitioning between high-speed and high-resistance postures. This Walmart exclusive bike comes with a free 6-Month Membership (if purchased between 10/16/2020-12/31/2020). Now $102 off too!View Deal
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less
- Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more
- Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year
- Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more