Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2019: what to expect

The Cyber Monday sales are approaching. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November so once again you'll be able to get yourself some mega bargains from a whole load of popular retailers. And one of those retailers is Walmart, which has already started its early holiday season deals.

The retail giant always goes big on Black Friday deals and we don't expect Black Friday 2019 to be any different. Read on for our predictions for the this year's Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

When is the Walmart Black Friday sale?

In 2018, Walmart opened its doors for the Black Friday sales at 6 pm local time on Thanksgiving night with Black Friday prices also being valid all day Friday.

Online, at Walmart.com, the Black Friday sale kicked off on Wednesday 21 November at 10pm EST.

Ahead of the main Black Friday 2018 sale, Walmart also kicked off with 18 Black Friday deals available on Walmart.com on 8 November.

If Walmart follows a similar pattern this year then expect the Walmart Black Friday sale to start online on Wednesday 27 November and for the sale to start in stores on Thanksgiving evening. We'd also expect some early deals again at the start of November.

Walmart early holiday shopping sale – on now

Ahead of Walmart's Black Friday sale the retailer is kicking off its "Early and Ongoing Deals" beginning October 25 at midnight ET. Walmart says it is running this sale to "help customers make the most of this year’s shortened holiday season".

That's because with Black Friday 2019 falling a week later than it did in 2018 there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

So Walmart's answer is a promotion that runs "all season long", which we presume means it will end in early January. The sale kicked off with $100 discounts on iPads and will also include deals on items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods. Some of those deals include the BouncePro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $99 ($25 off), the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil- Less Fryer for $39 ($30 off) and a VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV for $398 ($100 off). There will also be deals on Apple Watch and Xbox games consoles.

Walmart customers can also take advantage of Pickup Today, free two-day shipping, and Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery.

Shop all Walmart holiday deals.

Shop Walmart's October rollbacks on toys

What will the best Walmart Black Friday deals be?

Walmart announces its best Black Friday deals by way of national press ads which invariably get scanned and posted online so you'll be able to plan in advance for what you want to buy. The sale tends to feature a large selection of electrical items – 4K TVs, games consoles, Google Home smart speakers, soundbars, gaming laptops and much more.

Note that not every item in the Walmart Black Friday ad is available online so you might have to visit the store for the item you want.

Some of the deals we saw in 2018 were: Sony PS4 with Spider-Man for $199, a 65" Roku TV for $398, a 40" HiSense TV for just $99 and $50 off a Google Home Hub.

Other deals included iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless: $99; iPad 6th Generation: $249 (Save $80); HP 15” Touch Notebook $259; Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99 (Save $50); Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker: $59 (Save $40).

For the Walmart Black Friday 2019 sale we're also expecting to see a raft of discounts on Google Home devices such as the Google Home Mini, the Google Home, the Google Chromecast Ultra and the Google Nest Hub. We might even see discounts on the new 10" HD touchscreen Google Nest Hub Max.

Why are we expecting so many Google product discounts at Walmart for Black Friday? Well, over Amazon Prime Day in July 2019 Walmart responded to Amazon discounting its Echo devices by slashing prices on Google Home smart assistants (no doubt encouraged by some incentives from Google itself). And as Amazon has just announced a whole bunch of new Alexa products, which we can see getting discounts to encourage Black Friday and Christmas sales, we think Google is highly unlikely to sit back and let Alexa have the holiday season to herself.

What that means, then, is cheap Google Home devices, and since Amazon doesn't sell Google Home products, Walmart is likely to be a retailer where you'll see those discounts. The same goes for Nest security cameras and video doorbells (Google owns Nest, while Amazon owns Ring). So keep an eye on this page, or head straight over to Walmart's Google Home Products page to grab those Google discounts come November.

In terms of what has been popular for Walmart over previous Black Friday sales, in 2017 Walmart says it sold "tens of millions of televisions, video game consoles, movies and toys and turkeys!"

And of Black Friday 2018, Walmart says: "Phones, toys, gaming consoles, cookware and TVs were some of the most popular items for customers both in store and online." So it's quite likely that those are the products that will get deep discounts for Black Friday 2019.

Hopefully you won't have to battle with other customers to get what you want, either. Walmart says that in 2018: "because our approach to inventory was to buy deep on many of the hottest items, we had more items available at the best prices." That's reassuring as seeing a hot item and then clicking to buy it only to find that it's just sold out is not the sort of Black Friday sales experience we relish.

For more details of the deals in the 2019 Walmart Black Friday sale we need to wait for that huge ad – last year, Walmart's Black Friday ad was released on Thursday 8 November so expect similar timings this year.

We'll be updating this page with Walmart's best Black Friday deals as they're confirmed – so stay tuned!