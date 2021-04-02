5 best VPN deals in April 2021

So you've decided on the best VPN but now you want to save money? We get it, a VPN is hardly the most exciting thing you could spend your money on - thankfully though there are some great promotions out there and we've rounded up our top picks for the very best VPN deals currently available.

Best VPN deal: Head straight to our top pick for VPN savings here

What's more, we're bringing you good value prices for the VPNs we actually recommend. Admittedly there may be VPN providers out there offering plans at a cheaper rate. However, all five of our best VPN deals come from services we've tried, tested, and offer the kind of performance and features our readers will be after.

Best VPN deals currently available in April 2021

Bringing you top security features, geo-unblocking capabilities, and boosts to your Internet speed, read our round-up of the top 5 best VPN deals available to subscribe to right now.

ExpressVPN: 12 months + 3 months FREE | Save 49% | $6.67 a month | Backblaze free for 1 year

It's no secret that ExpressVPN comes fully endorsed by T3 as our #1 VPN recommendation. From market leading security features to the ability to bypass geo-restrictions and access the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer, ExpressVPN offers an excellent overall experience of its VPN tool across devices.



Better still, while not the cheapest provider, you'll get a lot for your money including 3 months free on top of all 12-month plans, exclusive to T3 customers, and a 49% discount on the price itself. What's more, ExpressVPN subscribers will also get a year subscription free of charge to Backblaze, allowing you to store photos, videos and files with unlimited cloud storage. And don't forget ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to give it a try and cancel it without charge if it's not for you.View Deal

NordVPN: 2 year plan + up to 1 year FREE | Save 68% | $3.71 a month

NordVPN is a close-second when it comes down to the battle between ExpressVPN vs NordVPN, offering a selection of fantastic features, geo-unblocking capabilities, and assisting in boosting your speed with its offering of over 5,500 servers across 59 countries. Better still, it's currently got an ongoing Easter sale promotion, gifting you up to 1 year on top of your 2 year plan for free. Down to a rate of just $3.71 a month, that's a 68% saving with the guarantee of winning either an extra month or year on top of your plan, meaning for that duration you won't pay a thing! Much like ExpressVPN, it also has a 30 day money back policy, ensuring its customers are happy before they part with their cash.View Deal

Surfshark: 2 year plan | Save 81% | $2.49 a month

When it comes down to the best value VPN, Surfshark has it in the bag. Don't be fooled by its low price either; Surfshark offers exceptional features that make it one of our top picks across the board - its affordability is just a bonus. Really, it sells itself with the option of unlimited connections, meaning you can load it up on all your devices and share it with your household. It also boasts a 30-day money back guarantee much like its key competitors. And as is the case with most VPNs, the longer you commit to, the better the monthly rate, securing Surfshark for under $2.50 a month when signing up to its 2 year plan.View Deal

IPVanish: Annual plan | Save 50% | $49.99 for your first year

On both IPVanish's monthly and annual plans, you can save 50% across your first month or year's subscription, with the annual plan effectively giving you two months out of the year free compared to the monthly plan. Choose between paying $49.99 a year or $4.99 a month, thereafter $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year. Again, you can also try before you buy with IPVanish's 30-day money back guarantee, as well as benefitting from its super fast and reliable speeds and fantastic mobile apps.View Deal

CyberGhost: 3 year plan + 3 months FREE | Save 83% | $2.25 a month

Admittedly committing to a whole three years of a VPN can seem daunting when you're paying $87.75 upfront. However, it'll save you big time in the long run, working out as just $2.25 a month in this offer that bags you an additional 3 months free on top. What's more, CyberGhost one-ups the rest of this bunch with a 45-day money back guarantee, giving you well over a month to decide whether this VPN provider is for you and you want to go on to pay for the service.View Deal