Best Prime Day TV deal so far: Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV only $299 – ends SOON!

With less than 12 hours to go until the best Prime Day deals start showing up, Amazon is already dropping some killer deals on Fire TVs and Amazon devices. The best TV deals may already be here, though, with this outstanding Fire TV Edition deal happening ahead of Prime Day.

Along with some excellent Amazon device deals – like 50% off the Echo Show 5 – Toshiba's entire line of 4K Fire TVs are getting up to $150 slashed off their prices. The best deal of the bunch features the Toshiba 55" 4K Smart TV Fire Edition on sale for just $299!

Toshiba's Fire TVs offer the complete Smart TV viewing experience at an incredible value, and with the additional 30% off across all models make for an even better deal. Complete with Amazon Alexa compatibility, viewers can watch live TV, stream their favorite movies, and more with full voice control.

These Fire TV's also feature direct access to some of the hottest streaming services today. Rent movies on Prime Video, stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, browse through hundreds of TV shows on Hulu, and more. This is easily the best TV deal available ahead of Prime Day. Don't sleep on this one!

Toshiba 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $449.99 | Now: $299.99 | Savings: $150 (33%)

Grab a 55" 4K Smart TV Fire Edition on sale for just $299! In what is quite possibly the best deal on a 4K TV you'll see all throughout Prime Day, this Toshiba Fire Edition TV is getting a massive 33% discount for a limited time. Don't miss out on this one! View Deal

Toshiba 50" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $379.99 | Now: $259.99 | Savings: $120 (32%)

Get $120 off Toshiba's 50" Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV today as an early Prime Day deal. Offering one of the best values for a 4K TV at this price. expect this deal to move quickly. You'll save the most on the 55" model, but the savings here get you a solid Fire TV at an excellent price.View Deal

Toshiba 43" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (25%)

Save $120 on Toshiba's latest 55" Fire TV today. With complete access to your favorite streaming services include Disney+, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, Prime Video, and more, grabbing a 55" 4K Smart TV at just $299 is an absolute steal. Prime members, grab this one quick!View Deal

Today's best Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition deals $150 off Toshiba 55-inch 4K... Amazon $299.99 View Deal Deal ends Thu, Oct 15 Reduced Price Toshiba - 55" Class LED 4K... Best Buy $449.99 $379.99 View Deal

