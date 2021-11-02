Best Tuft & Needle mattress Black Friday deals at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new mattress, the best Black Friday deals include some excellent options. An example of that is the great prices available on the Tuft & Needle mattresses at Amazon right now.

Tuft & Needle provides a range of great mattresses, furniture and bedding including its T&N Original Mattress, which features in our Best Mattress Guide as an affordable medium-firm option.

It also offers a lower-priced Nod by Tuft & Needle range, which is available exclusively from Amazon. This includes an all-foam and a hybrid model that provide a value solution.

Right now, the Original and Mint Tuft & Needle mattresses and both the Adaptive Foam and Hybrid Nod by Tuft & Needle mattresses are discounted as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. We've listed the models below to help you find the right one for you.

Tuft & Needle Black Friday deals at Amazon

TUFT & NEEDLE Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Image TUFT & NEEDLE Original Adaptive Foam Queen Mattress: was $895, now $760.75 at Amazon (save $134.25)

The T&N Original Mattress features two layers of foam including three inches of adaptive foam infused with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to pull body heat away. View Deal

Image TUFT & NEEDLE Original Adaptive Foam King Mattress: was $1095, now $930.75 at Amazon (save $164.75)

The T&N Original Mattress features two layers of foam including three inches of adaptive foam infused with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to pull body heat away. View Deal

TUFT & NEEDLE Mint Mattress

Image Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress: was $1195, now $1015.75 at Amazon (save $179.25)

The Mint Mattress features an extra layer of T&N adaptive foam and reinforced support edges to avoid disturbing your partner when you get in and out of bed. View Deal

Image Tuft & Needle Mint King Mattress: was $1395, now $1185.75 at Amazon (save $209.25)

The Mint Mattress features an extra layer of T&N adaptive foam and reinforced support edges to avoid disturbing your partner when you get in and out of bed. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow

Image Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow, Standard, White: was $85, now $68 at Amazon (save $17)

This standard foam pillow features T&N Adaptive foam with cooling gel and a graphite layer, topped by a breathable cover to allow you to sleep better. View Deal

Nod by Tuft & Needle Black Friday deals at Amazon

Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress

Image Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Queen Mattress: was $395, now $355.5 at Amazon (save $40)

This eight-inch Adaptive foam mattress is a medium firmness design with a 10-year limited warranty. View Deal

Image Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch King Mattress: was $495, now $445.50 at Amazon (save $49.50)

This eight-inch Adaptive foam mattress is a medium firmness design with a 10-year limited warranty. View Deal

Nod by Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam and Innerspring 10-Inch Mattress

Image Nod by Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam and Innerspring 10-Inch Queen Mattress: was $675, now $607.50 at Amazon (save $68)

The hybrid model is a 10-inch mattress layered with T&N adaptive foam, slow recovery foam, pocket coils, and a base foam layer. View Deal