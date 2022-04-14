Best tech for everything, in the new issue of T3!

From cutting-edge vlogging kit to great gadgets for your garden, discover the most exciting tech you can own

Cover of T3 issue 333 featuring the cover line 'Best tech for everything'.
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you the most invaluable gear out there, whether you want to get out and about or kick back at home.

The latest T3 is jam-packed full of high-tech upgrades. We run down the best tech for everything, whether you’re seeking smart writing gadgets, ace turntables or portable projectors. So check it out and enjoy the best gear for any situation, guaranteed.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! We review Samsung’s best 4K TV ever, explore how Sony’s PS VR2 is literally going to change the game, offer up top gadgets for when you’re on the move, and much more!

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Best tech for everything – from great garden gadgets and handy travel tech to next-gen gaming gear and stunning OLED screens
  • Samsung QN95B tested – this stunningly bright 4K set is a serious contender for TV of the year
  • PlayStation VR2 – the future is before our very eyes thanks to Sony’s amazing new VR kit
  • iPad Air rated – the power of a MacBook Pro – in a tablet that won’t break the bank
  • Gadgets on the go – perfect tech to pack your pockets with, no matter the adventure
  •  iPhone SE reviewed – Apple’s new budget blockbuster offers major upgrades and a fantastic camera
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rated – this huge tablet is ideal for creatives
  • Spring cleaning & DIY gadgets – 21 gizmos that’ll rejuvenate your living areas
  • Nikon Z9 rated – a full-frame mirrorless cam that crams in some astonishing features

Take a look inside

TOPICS
General tech
T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.