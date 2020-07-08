Amazon Summer Sale drops this Philips Sonicare Electric toothbrush to under £50

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are officially the Best electric toothbrushes and with this deal at Amazon they are now cheaper than ever. That’s cos the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean has had its price slashed by a ridiculous 64% by Amazon, bringing it in at less than 50 quid, as we Brits call it. It's in the Amazon Summer Sale and part of T3's Summer Savings week.

• Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 £49.99 at Amazon. Usually £139.99

With a saving of £90 or 64% on RRP, this is a good electric toothbrush deal and about as cheap as Sonicare brushes get. It’s like an Amazon Prime Day deal without the long wait.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 £49.99 | Was £139.99 | Save £90 at Amazon

This model keeps things considerably simpler than some Philips brushes. There’s only one cleaning mode (with two intensity settings) and Philips' much-loved Sonicare vibrating cleaning system, which ‘drives fluid deep between teeth’ to give unbeatable cleaning and improved gum health. This deal is available in three colours: white, black and pink.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here's the best ProtectiveClean prices near you…

Why you should buy Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

Philips' Sonicare brushes are generally brilliant, and make your teeth brilliant too. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 stands out for its simplicity and affordability.

There's no app or 'smart' frippery here, just a high-powered brush with 1 cleaning mode and two speed settings. It comes with a travel case, and battery life is so long, you probably won't need to charge it during a fortnight's holiday.

The sensation of using Sonicare is a little bit like having your mouth full of tiny bees, but in a pleasant, fun way. The head vibrates incredibly fast, and blasts the toothpaste onto and inbetween your teeth, leaving them feeling ultra-clean. You don't need to push, or scrub, just move from tooth to tooth. The brush vibrates every 30 seconds to tell you to move to the next 'quadrant' of your gob.

There’s a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re pushing too hard. If you opt for Philips‘ Smart brush heads (one is included), a light will flash when it’s time to replace it. You can also use cheaper, non-smart heads if you don’t need that reminder.